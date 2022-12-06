KERNERSVILLE — A Virginia man tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket after stopping at a convenience store in Kernersville and won a $1 million prize.
Darren Dennison of Marion, Virginia, bought his Hamilton game ticket from the Sheetz on N. Main Street.
When he arrived at N.C. Education Lottery headquarters on Monday, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,058.
Hamilton debuted in September with four $1 million prizes. Two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed, lottery officials said Tuesday.
Dennison’s jackpot win was the second time in a little more than a week that a $1 million prize was won through a ticket bought at a Kernersville convenience store.
Late last month, Laura Keen of Winston-Salem and her boyfriend, Jamie Floyd, stopped for gas at the 7-Eleven on S. Main Street when their truck’s low fuel light lit up on the dashboard. While there they bought a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket that turned out to have a $1 million prize.
