GUILFORD COUNTY — The makeup of races for political offices that are on the ballot in the spring primary will have a ripple effect on the $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum before Guilford County voters on the same ballot.
The primary features contests ranging from the race for a U.S. Senate seat to local offices. The ratios of Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters who are drawn by the races matters for the fate of the bond package, as well as a separate vote on a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase, because political observers say that Republican or conservative voters historically have been more skeptical than other groups of taking on debt.
Two of the highest-profile primary contests locally are Republican races.
The Republican U.S. Senate primary has at least four candidates — Ted Budd, Pat McCrory, Mark Walker and Marjorie Eastman — who are spending significant resources in the race. On the Democratic side, by contrast, party faithful have rallied around Cheri Beasley as the clear front-runner in the primary.
In the 6th Congressional District race that covers all of Guilford County, seven Republican challengers are seeking the GOP nomination to take on freshman Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, who doesn’t have a primary challenger.
However, the delayed Greensboro City Council and mayoral primaries also are on the ballot, said the Rev. Frank Thomas, pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in High Point, who serves as co-chairman of the bond package advocacy SMART Campaign.
“We are hoping that will turn out more Democratic voters in Greensboro at least,” he said.
Greensboro’s municipal elections were postponed from last year to give the city more time to redraw council district boundaries based on population shifts recorded in the latest U.S. census.
Still, Thomas told The High Point Enterprise that backers of the bond package are trying to appeal to all voters.
“We are not just concentrating on Democrats,” Thomas said. “The school bond and the plight of our schools affects everybody, regardless of political affiliation. If we are going to continue to attract businesses like Boom Supersonic and the Toyota battery plant, we have to have high-quality schools.”
Registered Democratic voters make up 43% of Guilford County’s more than 373,000 voters, according to figures from the Guilford County Board of Elections. Unaffiliated voters comprise 32%, and registered Republicans make up 24%. Libertarian Party voters round out the remaining 1%, according to the elections board.
Early voting for the spring primary, which began Thursday, continues through May 14 leading up to primary election day on May 17.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
