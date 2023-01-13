HIGH POINT – An executive with the NBA’s Orlando Magic has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators Program.
Charlie Freeman, president of business operations for the Magic, joins HPU as the Sports Business Executive in Residence.
He has also mentored students in HPU’s Phillips School of Business and was a featured guest on President Nido Qubein’s PBS NC show, “Side by Side with Nido Qubein.”
“I am very eager to jump in and start mentoring more HPU students,” Freeman said. “From my time on campus so far, I have seen how extraordinary and motivated the students are, and I am thrilled to join the list of leaders on the Access to Innovators Program.”
Cynt Marshall, CEO of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has been part of the program as the Sports Executive in Residence since 2019 and remains in that role, an HPU spokeswoman said.
Freeman is responsible for the oversight and management of ticket sales, premium sales, client services, ticket operations, corporate partnerships, social responsibility, arena operation and marketing.
Freeman started with the Magic in 1996 as a market research analyst for corporate sponsorship and broadcast sales. Through the years, he has held positions in business development, as the vice president of business development and strategy, the Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
