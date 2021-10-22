HIGH POINT — Entries are being accepted for the 2021 High Point Holiday Festival Parade, which will be held downtown on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m., the Guilford Merchants Association announced.
The parade ushered in the holiday season each year since 1925 until 2020, when it was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Historically held on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the High Point parade will once again proceed up Main Street from Green Drive to Montlieu Avenue and feature floats, marching bands and displays from community groups.
The registration deadline for participants is Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. To register, visit highpointparade.com, fill out an application and submit it online. If accepted, the applicant will receive another email with payment instructions.
“We’re looking for good-quality entertainment for the viewing audience,” said Sharon Smith, who has been managing the High Point parade for 40 years. “We’re looking for civic organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and churches. Professional floats are available for sponsorship.”
For more information, visit highpointparade.com or call Guilford Merchants Association at 336-378-6350.
