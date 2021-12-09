HIGH POINT — Organizers of this year's High Point Holiday Festival Parade have announced the winning entries.
The parade, which has ushered in the holiday season each year in High Point since 1925, brought thousands to Main Street on Sunday, Nov. 21. The 2020 parade was canceled due to the pandemic. The parade is sponsored by the Guilford Merchants Association.
The following groups were awarded plaques for their outstanding performance.
• Band: Southwest Guilford High School.
• Flag Team: Southwest Guilford High School.
• Marching Group: Champions in Motion.
• Dance Group: Starz Elite Dance Center.
• Non-Professional Float: Shelba D Johnson.
• Non-Professional Float with Religious Theme: His laboring Few Ministries.
• Manager’s Choice: High Point Police Department.
