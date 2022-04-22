GUILFORD COUNTY — A group critical of the leadership of the Guilford County school system has emerged as the highest-profile opposition to the $1.7 billion bond proposal meant to transform local schools for decades to come.
Take Back Our Schools-GCS has staked out a stance against passage of the ambitious bond package that Guilford County voters will see on the spring primary election ballots. Early voting starts April 28 leading up to primary election day May 17.
In the latest edition of its online newsletter distributed this week, Take Back Our Schools-GCS recognizes the need to improve local schools. But the group contends that the current leadership of the Guilford County Board of Education and Guilford County Schools can’t be trusted to oversee spending the massive amount of proposed bond money.
“Although we, at Take Back Our Schools, are in full support of construction and renovations needs for Guilford County Schools, we are not in support of a dubious bond that binds Guilford County taxpayers without accountability or transparency by those responsible for allocating funds,” the newsletter says.
The volunteer members of Take Back Our Schools-GCS voted at a meeting late last month to oppose the bond package, group member Stephanie Mitchell told The High Point Enterprise.
Take Back Our Schools-GCS recommends waiting until after a new superintendent is hired and a new school board is sworn in to reassess the school system’s needs and how to approach them.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in January that she will leave later this year for a new job with a Raleigh-based education organization. Voters will fill five of nine seats on the school board in the Nov. 8 general election, with the new board taking office in December.
Leaders of the Guilford County school system have justified the way that the school district is run, citing decades of clean audits and recognition from national and state accounting agencies noting the sound financial operation of the schools.
Supporters of the bond package contend that passage is necessary to bring local schools up to modern standards. The proposed school bonds have been endorsed by more than 30 groups, including the Ministers Conference of High Point & Vicinity, Guilford County Council of PTAs, Guilford Education Alliance, Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce and High Point Schools Partnership, according to a website promoting the passage.
The average school building in the county is more than 55 years old, and the schools need extensive upgrades in heating and air systems, roofing, plumbing and security measures, backers of the bond proposal contend.
Leaders of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, who approved putting the bond proposal on the ballot, have toured schools throughout the county this year, including High Point, to point out glaring deficiencies in aging buildings.
Guilford County voters approved a $300 million bond package in the November 2020 general election. Planning and design work on the projects covered by that funding, which includes a new building for a combined Southwest Guilford elementary and middle school in north High Point, are progressing.
