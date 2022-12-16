HPTNWS-12-16-22 HIGHLAND.jpg

This modest, recently refurbished mill house on Textile Place will be on display today through Sunday. The house was originally built around 1912.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point Preservation Society will unveil its latest restoration project this weekend, showcasing a newly refurbished house in the historic Highland Mill Village.

The house, at 1112 Textile Place, will be the site of an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

