TRINITY — The Trinity Historic Society will host an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trinity Museum, 7524 N.C. 62, Trinity.
The festivities will include a tour of the circa-1855 Leek family home, decorated to show how Christmas would have been celebrated — and what types of toys children would have received — in 1855.
Decorations will include candles, oil lamps, handmade ornaments, glass balls, greenery, red bows and old toys throughout the house. In addition, the museum is full of vintage and antique items donated by local families.
Light refreshments will be provided after touring the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.