HIGH POINT – A music festival next week in downtown High Point will benefit Open Door Ministries.
The Ilderton Jeep Music Fest at Truist Point stadium on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-10 p.m. will include a Halloween costume contest, vendors and live music by The Collegiates, Blue Ridge James and headliner The Mighty Fairlanes. The event is planned in place of the Harvest Fest that benefited Open Door in the past, said Ryan Ross, executive director of Open Door Ministries.
“We wanted to change it up this year and have it at the stadium, where we can offer a different experience, and are thrilled to have Ilderton continue to be the major sponsor of this event,” Ross said. “The pandemic has caused strain on a lot of nonprofits who raise funds through hosting events, so it’s nice to be able to say we are moving forward with our first in-person event since the start of the pandemic.”
Participating vendors include Slip and Chic Artistry (pottery/mugs/magnets), Friendship Plant Co. (plants), Trades of Hope (fashion), Be the Light Soy Candles (candles and tarts), Sade Decor and Gifts (home dcor), Brushes & Babes (makeup artist), Midnight Mama Designs (tumblers and resin art), Soapy Jack’s Homemade Soaps (homemade soaps) and Monique Sparks Designs (jewelry).
The winner of the best costume contest will win $100.
Children 12 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the gate on the day of the event. Tickets also can be purchased by sending a check to Open Door Ministries, 400 N. Centennial St. or P.O. Box 1528, High Point, NC 27261. Put "music fest" in the memo line and make the check out to Open Door Ministries.
All funds raised will help support Open Door Ministries’ efforts to end homelessness and hunger. Open Door’s mission is to serve, empower and minister to clients through advocacy, education, housing and coordination of services. Its funding comes from government, businesses, grants and the community.
For more information, visit www.opendoorministrieshp.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and can be secured by emailing kprice@odm-hp.org.
