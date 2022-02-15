HIGH POINT – An online opportunity for people to observe and discuss dance will feature a dance by a High Point instructor.
Virtual Dance Discovery Club is a program for people to come together online to experience and discuss dance – like a book club, but for dance. Participants will meet on Zoom to watch a short dance work and then be guided through facilitated reflection and discussion, including interactive, creative activities. The program has been sponsored by the Elon Dance Program in the Department of Performing Arts.
In a session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, participants will watch a piece by choreographer Amelia Byrd titled “Womanifesto.” Byrd is the dance educator at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, where she serves as the chair of the Visual and Performing Arts Department as well as a member of the school’s Leadership Team.
Byrd created “Womanifesto” during her 2021 Artist Residency with the N.C. Dance Festival.
“Womanifesto is a solo/duo work that serves as a declaration in finding acceptance and self-awareness of who I am and who I'm becoming,” Byrd said.
To join the Virtual Dance Discovery Club, go online to danceproject.org/ncdf, scroll down to Dance Discovery Club and click Register. Participation is limited to 20 people.
