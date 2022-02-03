THOMASVILLE — One person died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Thursday morning near Thomasville.
The name of the person wasn’t released as of Thursday afternoon, nor was the victim’s gender.
The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. in a residential trailer park in the 6600 block of Wright Road in Randolph County. About 75% of the single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Assistant Chief Cody Joyner of the Fair Grove Fire Department said.
The person who was killed was the only one inside the residence at the time of the blaze, Joyner told The High Point Enterprise. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the fire will involve the Randolph County Fire Marshal’s Office, the North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joyner said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.