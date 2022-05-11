HIGH POINT — For all of his acting skills, David Payne owes much of his success to, of all things, a believable British accent.
The accent was never really much of a stretch for Payne — he is British, after all — but nearly 30 years ago, it helped him land the lead role in a play that would help shape his career. The role was that of C.S. Lewis, the famed British author of “The Chronicles of Narnia” and other well-known works, and it’s a role he’s still playing today.
This week, Payne and his British accent will be in High Point, performing his critically acclaimed one-man show, “An Evening With C.S. Lewis,” at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. The show will be presented Friday evening, and tickets are free.
Payne traces his portrayal of Lewis to the early 1990s, when he was working in Nashville and saw an announcement about auditions for a local theater company’s production of “Shadowlands,” a play about Lewis.
“British accents help,” the announcement read.
“I’ve got a British accent,” Payne thought to himself, so he auditioned — despite having no acting experience — hoping to win a small role. To his astonishment, he won the role of Lewis, and a star was born.
After the play, Payne turned Lewis’ book “A Grief Observed” into a one-man play, and then he wrote “An Evening With C.S. Lewis,” which he’s been performing ever since — more than 1,500 performances and counting. The play is set in Lewis’ living room, where he basically shares his life story with a group of American writers who have come to visit him.
“It’s Lewis just chatting away to the American writers, talking about the people and events that shaped his life,” Payne explained during a telephone interview.
With candor and humor, Lewis talks about his friendship with fellow author J.R.R. Tolkien, his writing — and nearly his abandonment — of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” his conversion from atheism to Christianity, and his marriage to American poet Joy Davidman Gresham.
Payne said audiences come away from his performance moved by the powerful story of Lewis’ life, but also surprised at how much they laughed during the show.
“Lewis had a great sense of humor,” Payne said. “When I spent time with Douglas (Gresham, Lewis’ stepson) to get a flavor of what Lewis was like, he told me, ‘It better be funny. You couldn’t be in a room with C.S. Lewis for five minutes without there being hoots of laughter.’”
Despite Payne’s 1,500-plus performances of the show, he says it never gets stale because he’s constantly tweaking the dialogue or the delivery, so every performance is different.
“I never get bored with it,” he said. “My audiences are normally enraptured — they hardly move from start to finish. When you’ve got an audience in the palm of your hand, hanging on every word, that in itself becomes an experience where at that point you’re not just giving to the audience, but they’re giving back to you because they’re enjoying it so much. It happens every time, and that keeps the show fresh.”
