HIGH POINT — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in north High Point late Monday.
Their names were not released.
Shots were fired about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex along Sienna Terrace near the intersection of Eastchester and Regency drives, the High Point Police Department said.
No other information was released as of Tuesday morning.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
