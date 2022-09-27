HIGH POINT — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in north High Point late Monday.
Their names were not released.
Shots were fired about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Emily Looper, near the intersection of Eastchester and Regency drives, the High Point Police Department said.
Police arrived to find a 28-year-old man from Greensboro dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A short time later, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden arrived at a local hospital. He had been shot several times, police said. He had emergency surgery and was still in the hospital Tuesday.
No other information was released.
This was the 12th homicide in 2022 for the city of High Point.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
