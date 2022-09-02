HPTNWS-09-03-22 FIRE.jpg

High Point Fire Department crews investigate the scene of a house fire Friday in the 1100 block of W. Green Drive where one person died and four people escaped the house without injury.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — James Jones said he and his neighbors are stunned by the house fire that claimed the life of someone Jones had gotten to know as a friend.

Authorities hadn’t released the person’s name as of late Friday afternoon.

