HIGH POINT — James Jones said he and his neighbors are stunned by the house fire that claimed the life of someone Jones had gotten to know as a friend.
Authorities hadn’t released the person’s name as of late Friday afternoon.
But Jones told The High Point Enterprise that he befriended the man about a year ago.
“I was just over here seeing him yesterday,” Jones said. “He was a nice guy, really cool.”
High Point Fire Department crews arrived at the two-story house in the 1100 block of W. Green Drive, near Tryon Avenue, around 2:40 a.m. as flames shot from several parts of the house, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wright said. The fire was brought under control in 10 to 12 minutes.
Four people escaped the house without injury, Wright said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The house sustained severe fire damage, Wright said. Most of the house was charred black from fire and smoke. A dollar amount for the damage was not available.
Law enforcement and emergency crews blocked off several blocks along W. Green Friday while investigators moved through the property.
The response to the fire involved 25 firefighters, four engine trucks, two ladder trucks, a rescue vehicle and two battalion chiefs.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
