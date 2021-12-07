On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Scottish Faire in the Historical Park, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebrate early N.C. Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Traditional food over an open fire, dancing, music and more. Come in costume if you wish. Free.
• Make Your Own Bagpipes, 10 a.m. to noon in Little Red Schoolhouse. Experience Scottish culture and make your own bagpipes. Masks required. Fifteen-person limit. Free. All ages.
ADOPT AN ANGEL
The Salvation Army of High Point Adopt an Angel program provides Christmas assistance for children in need. Children’s names, needs and wishes can be found on Angel Tree tags at NAPA Auto Parts locations in High Point and Sammy G’s restaurant. Bring gifts to The Salvation Army of High Point at 301 W. Green Drive. Visit The Salvation Army of High Point’s Walmart Registry for Good at https://bit.ly/30lYtgX.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due Jan. 11, 2022.
