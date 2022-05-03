On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
NATURE WATERCOLOR PAINTING
Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point, will present a two-day class on introduction to watercolor painting and the history of native wildflowers. Watercolor class will be Friday, May 6, 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., attendees will spend the morning on the trails then practice rendering wildflowers and ferns. Bring a bag lunch for Saturday and a water bottle. $25 per person for PEC members and $35 for non-members. 336-883-8531.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, May 7, 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free.
• Wednesday, May 18, 10 a.m. High Point Historical Society tour of the Bienenstock Furniture Library. Free. RSVP required by calling 336-885-1859 or emailing hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.
• Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sachets in the Park. Take a tour of the historic herb garden as costumed interpreters show different uses and meanings to create your own sachet to take home. Free for all ages.
• Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tie Dye Butterflies in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make colorful butterflies with tie dye wings for your garden or flower arrangements. 336-885-1859.
GWEN PROGRAM
Gathering Women for Education & Networking workshops designed to help women expand their personal and professional lives. Personal branding is the topic Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at JH Adams Inn, 1108 N. Main St., High Point. Topics include growth mindset, personal branding and LinkedIn. Each attendee will receive a headshot by Yasmin Leonard Photography. Free to Women in Motion members. Non-member registration $30. Space limited. Register at womeninmotionhp.org/gwen.
CIVITANS GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Jamestown Civitans annual Marylene F. Griffin Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 14, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Fork Road, Jamestown. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Four-man teams with captain’s choice format. Cash prizes up to $10,000 and other prizes. Team and hole sponsorships also available. Proceeds benefit Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. To register and more, call Keith Volz, 336-210-9714, or Charles Poston, 336-337-3482.
FORMER DANIEL BROOKS HOMES
The High Point Housing Authority is continuing to accept submissions from the community of prominent African Americans who should be considered for honors by name at Legacy Ridge, the new housing development being built on the former site of the Daniel Brooks Homes. HPHA also continues to accept memories, photos, or videos about the Rev. Daniel Brooks and the Daniel Brooks Homes community. Information can be submitted to Attn: Daniel Brooks History, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, N.C. 27261, or emailed to dbhistory@hpha.net. Submissions will be accepted until May 15.
DWDC FUNDRAISER
Democratic Women of Davidson County will host a fundraiser with invited speakers to benefit local Democratic candidates on Thursday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. at the T. Austin Finch House, 17 E. Main St., Thomasville. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar with wine and beer, entertainment by Ken Davis, 50/50 and gift card raffle and cork wine pull. Tickets: bronze $50; silver $125 (2 tickets); gold $250 (2 tickets); local candidates $25. Contact dwdavidsoncountync.gmail.com for purchasing info.
CHAMPION OF HOPE
Salvation Army of High Point annual Champion of Hope Dinner will be Tuesday, May 24, 6-9 p.m. at the High Point Country Club. Fine dining, live music, dancing, and silent/live auctions. Featured entertainment will be the Emerald Empire Band! Dress in your best 1920s-themed attire. Awards ceremony follows, including naming this year’s Champion of Hope. Visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400 for tickets.
2022 ARTS AWARD NOMINATIONS
High Point Arts Council sponsors Arts Awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts, and Teacher of the Arts each year. Nominations may be made by anyone who can substantiate the contributions made to the arts. Submit nominations at https://highpointarts.org/arts/who-we-are/. The nomination deadline is May 24. Awards will be presented at the annual arts awards banquet June 16. For information call 336-889-2787 ext. 22 or email dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8. Camp will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program and science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For information visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
GUILFORD SCHOOL REASSIGNMENT
Guilford County Schools’ reassignment window for the 2022-23 school year is open through July 1. Families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone. Parents may request to have their children attend a school other than their attendance zone school for a variety of reasons. Requests for transfers are considered based on the reason for the request and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for
transportation to and from school for reassigned students. Request forms can be found at: https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605. For more information, call 336-370-8303.
TAG SUMMER ART CAMPS
Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host Summer Art Camps for ages 5-14 July 5 through Aug. 4. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at tagart.org. For more information and for needs-based scholarship information, contact Michaela Hafley at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for more information and to make reservations. Thomasville Woman’s Club is still offering its delicious Sunday buffet lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
