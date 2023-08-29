On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Saturdays, Sept. 2, 9, 23, 30, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park. Come watch a costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, Sept. 16, Historical Park closed. Museum will be open with regular operating hours.
• Saturday. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pipe Cleaner Corn in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make colorful corn cobs to decorate your kitchen. All ages, drop-in event.
High Point NAACP will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. (virtually). For more information email naacphighpoint@gmail.com.
The YWCA High Point is offering physical education programs specifically for homeschool students. The homeschool 12-week Boks PE program is for students 5-10 and involves moderate to vigorous physical activities. Classes are held Thursdays, Sept. 7 through Nov. 30, 1-2 p.m. A spring session will be held March 7-May 23. Also, homeschool students age 5-13 may come weekly for open swimming time Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., beginning Sept. 6. The Boks PE program is $50 per session for Y members and $70 for non-members. Open swimming is $15 per month, no membership required. Register at the Y at 155 W. Westwood Ave. or call Betsy Richter at 336-882-4126, ext. 219.
The Greater High Point Food Alliance 2023 Food Security Summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The focus this year will be “Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.” For information call 336-899-0885.
The YWCA of High Point is currently accepting nominations for the Women of Achievement Award that will be presented at the Heart of Community Luncheon on Nov. 1. The award recognizes a woman who has distinguished herself in the organization, her profession and the community. To nominate someone, go to bit.ly/45GL6UP.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
