SUNSET PADDLES
High Point Parks & Recreation’s final Sunset Paddle of the season is coming up. At Oak Hollow, 3431 N. Centennial St., guided sunset tours by kayak offered 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. At High Point City Lake Park, the last paddle date is Sept. 16, 7-9:30 p.m. Cost: $22 for a tandem kayak, $15 for a single or $6 if you bring your own. Call Oak Hollow (336-883-3494) or City Lake Park (336-883-3498) to reserve.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Family Fun Day in the Historical Park. Picnic in the park, historic games, sidewalk chalk and more. Also, visit the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own Frisbee. 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
• Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Corn Shuck Doll Making. Discover how Native Americans and early Quaker settlers used things from the natural environment to make toys. Make your own doll to take home. Free, all ages.
• Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m., “The Story of BBQ in North Carolina” exhibit opening. Exhibition examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture. Free
For more information on upcoming events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
ARTS SPLASH
Arts Splash summer concert series finale Aug. 28, 6-7:30 p.m., at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E Commerce Ave. The Legacy will perform classics from The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations and more. Free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair, blankets and picnic dinner. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR EVENT
The High Point Public Library will host a virtual event with USA Today bestselling author Anna Lee Huber on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. Featuring discussion between Huber and New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Susanna Kearsley about “A Certain Darkness,” the sixth installment in Huber’s Verity Kent Mysteries, to be published on Aug. 30. Get the event link by registering at https://bit.ly/AnnaLeeHuberSept1. The event will also be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page, which doesn’t require registration.
NC NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive, Greensboro. The program “My Favorite NC Native Plant” will be presented by a panel of expert gardeners. They will recommend a native plant that they have established in their yard. The chapter will also offer the ability to view the program via Zoom after Aug. 27. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit ncwildflower.org (an invitation with a link will be sent to view the program).
MIRACLE LEAGUE
Registration now open for youth ages 5 and up, teens and adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities for the Miracle League of High Point. The baseball program teaches players sportsmanship and the foundational skills of the game and provides social engagement with peers. Games played Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 9-Oct. 15. Participation is free. Volunteer coaches also needed. For information and to register call 336-883.3483 or email timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.
KIDS EXPLORING NATURE
Parents and toddlers ages 3-5 can learn about micro-ecosystems using hand lenses and magnifying glasses at Piedmont Environmental Center’s Tiny Natural World event on Sept. 10, 9-11 a.m.. Participants also will make a small terrarium to take home. Advance registration required. $5 per participant. Call 336-883-8531 to learn more.
CANCER GPS MEETING
Cancer GPS will host Susan Stringer, aka The Soap Lady, who will present a program on skin care for cancer patients on Sept. 13 in the Resource Room of the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point. Dinner at 6 p.m. with the program following. Reservations required at 336-883-4483 by Sept. 9. Open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. Masks are required.
GAMBLE GARDEN PARTY
The High Point Arts Council Gamble Garden Party will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-8 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Fundraising event to benefit landscaping plans to beautify the Arts Center. The event also honors Joe Gamble’s lifelong contributions to the arts as a teacher, performer and activist. Songs, stories, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, and iced tea and lemonade, plus the presentation of the landscaping plans. Tickets $100 per person plus a cash bar. Call 336-889-2787 ext. 22 to make a reservation or purchase tickets online at www.HighPointArts.org/events/.
