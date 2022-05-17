On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sachets in the Park. Take a tour of the historic herb garden as costumed interpreters show different uses and meanings to create your own sachet to take home. Free for all ages.
• Saturdays, May 21, 28, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free.
• Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tie Dye Butterflies in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make colorful butterflies with tie dye wings for your garden or flower arrangements. 336-885-1859.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. The topic on May 21 is self defense. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
DWDC FUNDRAISER
Democratic Women of Davidson County fundraiser, Thursday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. at the T. Austin Finch House, 17 E. Main St., Thomasville. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar with wine and beer, entertainment by Ken Davis, 50/50 and gift card raffle and more. Proceeds benefit Democratic candidates. Tickets $50; silver $125 (two tickets); gold $250 (two tickets); local candidates $25. Dwdavidsoncountync.gmail.com.
TRIAD COIN CLUB
The Triad Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. Featuring raffles, auctions and light refreshments. Club meetings held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. Contact Robert Ward, 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
CHAMPION OF HOPE
Salvation Army of High Point annual Champion of Hope Dinner will be Tuesday, May 24, 6-9 p.m. at the High Point Country Club. Fine dining, live music, dancing, and silent/live auctions. Featured entertainment will be the Emerald Empire Band. Dress in your best 1920s-themed attire. Awards ceremony follows, including naming this year’s Champion of Hope. Visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400 for tickets.
ARTS AWARD NOMINATIONS
High Point Arts Council seeking nominations for arts awards for individuals, businesses and educators who support local arts. Submit nominations at https://bit.ly/3PdxFE8 by May 24. Awards presented at the annual arts awards banquet June 16. For information call 336-889-2787 ext. 22 or email dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.
COMMUNITY FESTIVAL
The High Point Public Library will host its Community Festival outdoors in the library parking lot at 901 N. Main St. on Saturday, May 28, 2-5:30 p.m. Free community event featuring vendors, kids’ activities and performances. Food available for purchase from Wingz and Thyngz food truck.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered June 2-23, Aug. 4-25 and Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY
High Point Parks & Recreation celebrates National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, with a series of free guided hikes at Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point. All ages. 336-883-8531.
NERF WARS
Nerf Wars returns to the Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, June 18, 1-3 p.m. For ages 13-17. $10. Advance registration required at 336-883-3508.
TRINITY HIGH REUNION
A reunion for the Trinity High School class of 1970 will be June 18 at Colonial Country Club.
If you have not received your mailed invitation, contact Randy Underwood at 336-271-3122
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8 will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program, science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL CLINIC
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Bump, Set and Spike Youth Volleyball Clinic for ages 8-12 will be June 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point. Focusing on foundational skills of passing, serving, bumping, setting and spiking. $15; register at 336-883-3509.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For information visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
GUILFORD SCHOOL REASSIGNMENT
Guilford County Schools’ reassignment window for the 2022-23 school year is open through July 1. Families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone. Requests considered based on the reason and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation. Request forms at: https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605. For more information, call 336-370-8303.
TAG SUMMER ART CAMPS
Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host Summer Art Camps for ages 5-14 July 5 through Aug. 4. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at tagart.org. For more information and for needs-based scholarship information, contact Michaela Hafley at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for more information and to make reservations. Thomasville Woman’s Club is still offering its delicious Sunday buffet lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.