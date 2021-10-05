On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
CHRISTMAS ASSISTANCE FOR FAMILIES
Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program through Friday, Oct. 8, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 301 W. Green Drive. Be in line by 11 a.m. at the latest. Open to parents or legal guardians of children 12 and younger living in ZIP codes 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370. Applicants need to bring a picture ID, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and under, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits, and valid documentation of unemployment, layoff or reduced hours. This year’s gift distribution will be Dec. 16. 336-881-5400.
CANCER GPS
Cancer GPS is hosting its October Survivorship meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, in the Resource Room of Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point.
“What Every Woman Should Know (and wants her family to know) About Cancer” will focus on female cancers, treatments and possible side effects. Dinner served at 6 p.m., program at 6:30. Event limited to 25 people. 336-883-4483 by Oct. 8.
HISTORY OF BEER
High Point Historical Society presents “A History of Beer in the Triad” on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Paddled South Brewing Co., 602 N. Main St. Discussion and book signing of “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History” with authors Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. Paddled South will offer custom beer and Lobster Dogs Food Truck will be onsite.
A BROTHER’S REVIVAL
High Point Theatre presents “A Brother’s Revival”l on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m., celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. Discounts of $5 per ticket for High Point residents and groups of 10 or more.336-887-3001 Monday-Friday 12-5 p.m. or visit highpointtheatre.com.
ANNUAL PLANT SALE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association annual fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at Lexington Farmers Market, 129 S. Railroad St., Lexington. Choose from a wide variety of common and rare plants, trees and shrubs. Master gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer gardening questions.
GHOST STORIES IN THE PARK
High Point Museum 10th annual Ghost Stories in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 16. Snacks and pumpkin decorating, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Professional storyteller Donna Washington will tell spooky tales appropriate for young and old from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
GUILFORD GOP
Remaining dates for 2021 General Membership Meetings of the Guilford County Republican Party are Monday Oct. 11, featuring Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections; Monday, Nov. 8, featuring a forum of state and local candidates; Saturday, Dec. 1. All meetings are at The Worship Place, 1807 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. and the meetings are at 7 p.m.
LOGO CONTEST
The Davidson County Bicentennial Committee is requesting submissions for a logo to represent the county’s bicentennial celebration in 2022. For contest rules and information on how to submit a design, go to https://bit.ly/3jfCu1P. The deadline for submission is Oct. 15. The winner will be formally recognized at the Oct. 26 Board of Commissioners meeting.
LOLLIPOP SPIDERS AND GHOSTS
High Point Museum presents “Let’s Craft! Lollipop Spiders and Ghosts” on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Create your own delicious creepy crawly and spooky specter. Make your own spider or ghost out of Tootsie Roll pops. Fifteen-person limit and masks required indoors. inside of the building. Free for all ages.
HOLIDAY PARADE OF BOATS
High Point Parks & Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Several categories of competition and prizes will be awarded. 336-883-3494
BELL RINGERS NEEDED
The Salvation Army of High Point seeks bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign in November. Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals interested in volunteering can pick among available dates, times and locations online by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering your ZIP code. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or visit 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, or call 336-881-5400.
MISS RANDOLPH COUNTY
The Miss Randolph County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Randleman Elementary School. Competitions are part of the Miss America Organization, and a preliminary to the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition. $15 at the door and free for 6 and under.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.