COBLE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-2023 school year. Open to high school seniors living in Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, as well as other counties in Coble’s former congressional district. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. Scholarship amount is $2,500 and the application deadline is March 31. Apply at https://bit.ly/3IXUf2Q. For information email Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
HONOR FLIGHT
The Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point, will hold an informational meeting for veterans and their loved ones who are interested in learning about how to apply to join a Triad Honor Flight on Friday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. No cost to attend. Advance registration is required. Call the center at 336-883-3584.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Let’s Craft! Winter Slime. Make something gooey and slimy for the winter season. Drop in. All ages welcome.
CLASS LUNCHEON
High Point High School Class of 1952 will hold a class luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11:30 a.m. This reunion will be at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-884-0589 for details.
SENIOR GAMES SIGN-UP
Early bird registration open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions held in the spring. Open to adults ages 50 and up. Athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over-50 additional categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. Registration is $10 until Feb. 1, then $12 after that. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336-883-3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
NAACP MEETING
The High Point NAACP will have its 2023 Branch Meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually online. For information contact naacphighpoint@gmail.com.
COAT DISTRIBUTIONS
Through Feb. 3, The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive, will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need on Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. as part of the annual Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign. To donate winter wear, drop off new or gently used coats at any A Cleaner World location through Feb. 11. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/coats23. Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: https://bit.ly/COATS23.
HARRIET TUBMAN EXHIBIT
High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point, presents “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. Free event featuring a performance by Diane Faison as Harriet Tubman. For more information visit highpointmuseum.org.
WOMEN’S FUND GRANTS
The High Point Community Foundation Women's Fund is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The initiative provides support to women in the greater High Point community. Open to nonprofit organizations located in the greater High Point area including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women. Go to www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/wfgrants to apply. The application deadline is Feb. 17.
ARTIST TALK
An Artist Talk and Reception will be held at High Point University’s Sechrest Art Gallery 4:30-6: p.m. Feb. 1. Featuring the art installation of Jan-Ru Wan titled “Yearning to Breathe Free.” Work will be open to the public from Jan. 23 to March 10. Free and open to the public.
WIND ENSEMBLE
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents “Winds Across the World” Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’S Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Ticket information is available at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts. The ensemble presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
HISTORY OF BLACK MARINES
The High Point Museum will host “The Montford Point Marines of High Point 1942-1949” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Free and open to the public. Celebrate the rediscovery of the forgotten history of the first Black Marines. The museum is located at 859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point.
DANCE CONCERT
“Happenings,” the spring dance concert produced by High Point University’s Department of Theater and Dance, will be March 16-18 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The concert features new works choreographed by dance students. Free tickets available at: www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
CHORAL CONCERT
Mozart’s REQUIEM will be performed by all the High Point University choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring soloists on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions and more in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 for information on hosting events or to make lunch reservations.
