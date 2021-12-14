On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Scottish Faire in the Historical Park, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebrate early N.C. Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Traditional food over an open fire, dancing, music and more. Come in costume if you wish. Free.
• Make Your Own Bagpipes, 10 a.m. to noon in Little Red Schoolhouse. Experience Scottish culture and make your own bagpipes. Masks required. Fifteen-person limit. Free. All ages.
CHAIR CITY CHRISTMAS
“Chair City Christmas,” a community Christmas Eve gathering, will be 5-6 p.m. Dec. 24 on Main Street in downtown Thomasville. A free, fun and family-friendly gathering featuring live music, Christmas caroling, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. Every child attending will be given a free Christmas gift. The Blend coffee shop will offer free hot cocoa.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due Jan. 11, 2022.
