TRIAD COIN CLUB
The Triad Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. Raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Also, 2023 membership dues will be collected. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. For more information, contact Robert Ward at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
SOCCER WORKSHOP
High Point Parks and Recreation will offer Soccer Skills and Drills at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point, beginning March 1. Sessions are 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. For players ages 7-12 who want to sharpen soccer skills. $25. Advance registration required at 336-883-3407.
COMMUNITY GARDENS
Current plot holders at Oakview Recreation Center and Morehead Recreation Center may renew their garden space for 2023 through March 1 by visiting the rec centers or calling 336-883-3508 (Oakview) or 336-883-3506 (Morehead). $20 per plot. Any remaining plots will be released for sale beginning March 2.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Friday, Feb. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Family Game Night. A fun evening of card and board games along with a scavenger hunt. Free and fun for children of all ages. Snacks, prizes and more.
• Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. Program on the Montford Point Marines, the first African Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. Free and open to the public.
• Saturday. Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. “Let’s Craft!” Make your own colorful wax paper lanterns in Little Red Schoolhouse. Free. Drop in. All ages welcome.
For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
WIND ENSEMBLE
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents “Winds Across the World” Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’S Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Ticket information is available at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts. The ensemble presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
DANCE CONCERT
“Happenings,” the spring dance concert produced by High Point University’s Department of Theater and Dance, will be March 16-18 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The concert features new works choreographed by dance students. Free tickets available at: www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-23 school year. Open to high school seniors living in Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, as well as other counties in Coble’s former congressional district. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. Scholarship amount is $2,500 and the application deadline is March 31. Apply at https://bit.ly/3IXUf2Q. For information email Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
SENIOR GAMES
Registration is open for the High Point Senior Games. For ages 50 and up. More than 60 categories of athletic and other competitions, including visual and performing arts, literary and heritage. Registration open through March 31. $12 per person. Call 336-883-3584
FREE CONCERT
The HPU Jazz Ensemble will perform April 4 in the Empty Space Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA
The High Point University Community Orchestra will present “A Night at the Movies” on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
FREE PLAY AT HPU
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance performs “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance, April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows the true story of the 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets are free and open to the public starting on March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
CHORAL CONCERT
Mozart’s “Requiem” will be performed by all the High Point University choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring soloists on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
