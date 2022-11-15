On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
CITY LAKE HISTORY
The High Point Historical Society will present a program on the history of City Lake Park Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at the park, located at 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. Tracy Pegram from High Point Parks and Recreation will talk about the park’s history and recent renovations. Participants will get the chance to explore the new park, including a new history exhibit. Free and open to the public.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m., “High Point City Lake Past and Present.” High Point Historical Society discusses the history and future of the park and an exhibit which documents the park’s history. The program will be at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St. Jamestown.
• Saturdays, Nov. 19, 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park.
• Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Turkey Drumstick in Little Red Schoolhouse Come stuff your leftover turkey drumsticks full of goodies before taking it home to enjoy. All ages welcome.
• All events are free unless otherwise noted. For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
KIWANIS CHICKEN FEED
Kiwanis Club of High Point annual Chicken Feed is Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., High Point (corner of N. Main Street and Church Avenue). Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink $14. Drive-thru and business and home delivery available. Business delivery for orders of 10 or more. No dining in. Buy tickets online at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or from any Kiwanian. Limited number of tickets available the day of the event. Set up deliveries by emailing bobbyjonesrwj@gmail.com.
‘CINDERELLA’
High Point University’s Department of Theatre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are open to the public and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
VOLUNTEER FAIR
High Point Parks & Recreation will host a volunteer fair 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive (the former Oak Hollow Mall). Volunteers needed as youth athletic coaches, golf rangers, youth fishing instructors and more. No cost to attend and no registration required. For information call 336-883-3477.
TRIAD COIN CLUB TO MEET
The Triad Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on W. Lexington Avenue. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. Annual dues for 2023 – $20 for new members and $10 for charter members – can be paid at this meeting. For more information, contact Robert Ward at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
THANKSGIVING 5K
The sixth annual Five Before the Feast 5K race and 1-mile fun run will be Monday, Nov. 24, at Truist Point stadium. Proceeds benefit the YMCA of High Point. Also features a virtual race. Four-legged family members are also welcome, The first 400 runners to sign up for the 5K will get an early-bird discount. All entries include a T-shirt, medal and a chance to win prizes. Runners 12 and under are free. Events start at 8 a.m. For more information and to register, go to: https://5beforethefeast.org/.
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR
Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, will host its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-5 p.m. Holiday items, crafts, jewelry, toys and more. Santa will make a special visit on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
JAMESTOWN CHRISTMAS PARADE
The Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 3 p.m. at Jamestown Town Hall. Entries are now being accepted. This year’s parade will feature floats, bands, Scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and more. It also features a coloring contest for children of all ages. To enter this contest go to jamestownrotaryclub.com to find entry forms or pick up a form at the Grandover Village Chick-fil-A, 6025 W Gate City Blvd, Jamestown.
TRINITY MUSEUM CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
Trinity Historic Preservation Society will host the annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Museum, 7524 Hwy. 62 in Trinity. Visit the museum house and library decorated for the holidays and also view the veteran's memorial. Learn about your local history.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host a one-day ServSafe manager class and exam from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
SENIOR GAMES SIGN-UP
Early bird registration is now open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions held in the spring. Open to adults ages 50 and up. Athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over-50 additional categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. Registration is $10 until Feb. 1, then $12 after that. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336-883-3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
GARDENERS' CONFERENCE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners' Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Featuring speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration is limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
WINTER CAMPS
Registration is open for several winter camps sponsored by High Point Parks and Recreation. Educational camps cater to a wide variety of age groups and interests, including nature and the outdoors, arts, sports and more. Fees vary. To register or learn more call 336-883-3469.
CHESS CLUB
Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
