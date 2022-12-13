On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Scottish Faire in Historical Park. Celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry, and more. Free.
• Saturday. Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., New Year’s Noisemaker in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make your own noisemaker for your New Year’s celebrations. All ages welcome. FREE. Drop-in.
The United Way of Greater High Point is collecting gifts for seniors this holiday season. Needed items include soap, body wash, shampoo, lotion, lip balm, toothbrush kits, nail files, warm gloves, hats, blankets, scarves, puzzle books, adult coloring books, tissue packs, weekly pill boxes, Christmas candies, small flashlights with batteries, pop top food and snacks. Donate money online at www.unitedwayhp.org or bring donations by the United Way office at 815 Phillips Ave., High Point.
The annual Give A Kid A Coat campaign seeks donations of new or gently used coats, gloves and shoes, as well as other clothing, blankets and canned goods. All A Cleaner World locations accept donations year-round. Donated items go to local Salvation Army Thrift Stores. Those wishing to make monetary donations to the Salvation Army may go to https://bit.ly/3Vb1WFO. For information call Alex Jarrell at 336-841-4188.
Early bird registration is now open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions held in the spring. Open to adults ages 50 and up. Athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over-50 additional categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. Registration is $10 until Feb. 1, then $12 after that. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336-883-3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners' Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Featuring speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration is limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
Registration is open for several winter camps sponsored by High Point Parks and Recreation. Educational camps cater to a wide variety of age groups and interests, including nature and the outdoors, arts, sports and more. Fees vary. To register or learn more call 336-883-3469.
Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions and more in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 for information on hosting events or to make lunch reservations.
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
