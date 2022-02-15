On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
NATURE WALKS
Piedmont Environmental Center will offer free 75-minute walks on the trails on Tuesdays through March 22 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Each walk will introduce a different ecological concept. Topics include biodiversity, interrelationships, symbiosis, biorhythms and more. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars and a magnifying lens, which also may be provided. Pre register one day in advance before each walk. 336-883-8531.
BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS
The High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., will offer a Basic Computer Skills class Feb. 17, noon to 1 p.m., on the second floor. 336-883-3646.
HEALTH SERIES
YWCA High Point Women’s Resource Center is hosting an in-person and virtual “Love Yourself to Better Health” Workshop Series that will help women of the Triad to see themselves as powerful and capable of making the changes they want. Series will be presented in-person and virtually as referenced, on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m.
• Feb. 17 - Love Yourself to Better Health: “Body” –Nutritional (virtual).
• Feb. 24 - Love Yourself to Better Health- “Soul” (virtual).
BLACK HISTORY LIVE WAX MUSEUM
Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point, will host a free Live Wax Museum in honor of Black History Month on Friday, Feb. 18, 6-8 p.m. See and hear from some of the most influential leaders in history. Try to guess each character’s identity with a chance to win a prize. 336-883-3407.
GUILFORD GOP MEETING
The Guilford County Republican Party General Membership and Annual Precinct Meeting will be Saturday, Feb. 19. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 10 a.m. Five GOP candidates for Guilford County Board of Commissioners will make brief campaign speeches.
TRIAD COIN CLUB
The Triad Coin Club, based in High Point, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available.
WINTER WIPEOUT
City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout focusing on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. Campaign runs through Sunday, March 6. Volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedules. Keep High Point Beautiful has compiled a list of litter hotspots from information provided by the community. For information and to participate go to www.highpointnc.gov/winterwipeout.
PLANNING-FOR-COLLEGE WORKSHOPS
Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers considering going to college can take advantage of free workshops from Say Yes Guilford.
• Feb. 17: Free Test Prep Academy for high schoolers planning to take the SAT or ACT in the spring.
• March 17: Workshop on comparing financial packages.
• April 14: “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101.”
All workshops open to all Guilford County Schools high schoolers. Register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP
The J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from high school seniors residing in any one of the 14 counties formerly served by the late U.S. Rep. Howard Coble. The final deadline for applications is March 31. Students from the following counties are eligible: Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, and Surry. Field of study and proof of demonstrated leadership will also be considered as criteria. Go directly to the High Point Community Foundation website to learn more and apply today at www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/programs/coble/.
GUILFORD SHERIFF CITIZENS ACADEMY
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office Citizen Academy offered to county residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the sheriff’s office. Two months of weekly Thursday sessions starting Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m., through April 7. Classes held virtually on Zoom. For information and to register, go to www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office.
MAGNET SCHOOL APPLICATIONS
Applications now being accepted for admission to Guilford County magnet schools. Application window closes 5 p.m. Feb. 21. Magnet and choice programs include language immersion, arts, engineering, health sciences, STEM, Montessori, advanced academics, global studies and more. Virtual magnet-choice showcase to be streamed this week through Friday and include interactive meetings with school leaders and information to help parents decide which school is right for their child. Apply online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.
ALTERNATIVE ATHLETICS
High Point Parks and Recreation Alternative Athletics on Wednesdays through Feb. 23, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
INFANT MORTALITY DISCUSSION
Every Baby Guilford will present a virtual meeting “Crucial Conversations: The State of Infant Mortality in Guilford County” 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 Virtual meeting. U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-12th, is keynote speaker. Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston also a featured speaker. Discussion centers on goal of reducing infant mortality disparities by half in Guilford County by the year 2026. For information visit www.everybabyguilford.org
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold their 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29- May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds is a fun and educational science program that reinforces learning through hands-on experiences. Participants are challenged to enhance problem-solving abilities, creativity and critical thinking skills. Junior Scientists meets 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 12 at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Cost is $30 per child and registration can be made at 336-883-3508.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays March 10, April 14, June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches how to manage food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.