On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
ALTERNATIVE ATHLETICS
High Point Parks and Recreation presents Alternative Athletics on Wednesdays, beginning tonight — Feb. 23 from 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr for more information.
OUTER BANKS WEEKEND
Piedmont Environmental Center will host a bird-watching trip to the Outer Banks Thursday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 23. Participants will stay at the Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills and meals are provided, except for evening dinners. Lodging is based on double occupancy. Observe the winter birds of Pea and Bodie islands. Transportation, guides, boats and all paddling and optical equipment provided. Cost for PEC members is $215 per person and $235 for non-PEC members. 336-883-8531.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, Jan. 15, 22, 29, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park. All ages welcome. Free, drop-in event.
• Wednesday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. Richard R. Bennington, author of “High Point University and the Furniture Industry,” will discuss the history of the partnership between HPU and the industry.
• Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bread & Butter. Costumed interpreters bake bread and make butter in the Hoggatt House. All ages welcome. Free drop-in event.
• Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Let’s Craft! Pick 2 in Little Red Schoolhouse. Pick two of the past crafts to enjoy: Make your own tool kit, flowers, lanterns and more.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due today.
WINTER GOLF RATES
High Point Parks & Recreation’s special golf rates for winter are in effect now through Feb. 28, 2022 at both Oak Hollow (3400 N.Centennial St.) and Blair Park (1901 S. Main St.). Rates include green, cart fees and a $3 food voucher. Blair Park: $18 Monday-Friday and $22 Saturday, Sunday and holidays. 336-883-3497. Oak Hollow: $26 for non-seniors and $20 for seniors, Monday-Friday. $30 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays. 336-883-3260.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.