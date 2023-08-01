On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
NAACP MEETING
The High Point NAACP will meet Tuesday, Aug. 08, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be virtual.
For more information email naacphighpoint@gmail.com
POOL PASSES
• The High Point Public Library is partnering with Washington Terrace Pool to offer swim passes this summer through its “Borrow and Experience” program. One pass is good for a family or group of four individuals, and they can be used during the pool’s operating hours this summer, June 3 — Aug. 10, from noon — 6 p.m. Come early or check ahead to see if there is a wait. For information go to: bit.ly/42M9Zw5
• The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays through Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Saturdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7:30 — 10 p.m., National Night Out at the High Point Museum. Free drop-in event promotes police-community partnership. Featuring screening of “El Dorado” in the Historical Park. All ages welcome.S
• Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Medicine in the Historical Park. Learn about medicine in the 1800s at Hoggatt House. Free, drop in, all ages.
• Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Family Fun Day in the Historical Park. Free drop-in event. Have a picnic in the park and participate in historic games, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and more. Popsicles and lemonade available.
• Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Colored Sand Jars in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make decorative jars to enjoy on your tables. All ages welcome. Free, drop-in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point, hosts its annual “Gear Up for Back to School” event Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to backpacks and school supply giveaways, there will be a fire safety demonstration by the High Point Fire Department. Youth and parents are invited to come out and enjoy food, fun and community.
HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL
High Point will host its next household hazardous waste disposal event for High Point residents at the household hazardous waste facility, 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. City residents can drop off hazardous waste household items at no charge, including aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid and more. Disposal is for household waste only. Materials from businesses, household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted. Proof of residency required. Have all materials to be collected in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your pickup truck for easy access. For more information go to: https://www.highpointnc.gov/598/Medical-Hazardous-Waste
MASTER GARDENER CLASS
The Davidson County Cooperative Extension office is offering training for residents interested in becoming Master Gardener volunteers. Participants will learn about growing many types of plants and participate in an intensive horticultural training program in order to share knowledge with the community. To find out more, attend an information meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-7 p.m. at the Davidson County Cooperative Extension Office, 301 E. Center St., Lexington, or follow this link: https://davidson.ces.ncsu.edu/emg-program/. If interested, indicate your preference for time and date of classes by filling out a form at https://forms.gle/SWLygSgCxnYpirCo6 or contact Sam Boring at stboring@ncsu.edu or 336-242-2091.
FOOD SUMMIT
The Greater High Point Food Alliance 2023 Food Security Summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The focus this year will be “Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.” For information call 336-899-0885.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
