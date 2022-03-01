On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
WINTER WIPEOUT
City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout focusing on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. Campaign runs through Sunday, March 6. Volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedules. Keep High Point Beautiful has compiled a list of litter hotspots from information provided by the community. For information and to participate go to www.highpointnc.gov/winterwipeout.
CANCER GPS
Cancer GPS will host a discussion of CBD oil and the pros and cons of its use as cancer treatment March 8 at 6 p.m. in the Resource Room of the Hayworth Cancer Center in High Point. April Craven Rich, a distributor with Green Compass Global, will share her story as a breast cancer survivor. Dinner and program. Event is limited to 25 registrants. To register, call 336-883-4483 and leave a message. by March 5. Free and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones.
GPA/GTCC ADULT ED OPPORTUNITY
Guilford Parent Academy is offering a virtual session to share information about adult education, employment and training opportunities at Guilford Technical Community College on Wednesday, March 10, noon to 1 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/3H6L4Zn. Learn more at www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336-279-4924.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
•Saturdays, March. 5, 19, 26, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, March, 5, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. National Day of Unplugging. Unplug from your electronics and create a quilt square for a community quilt at the Little Red Schoolhouse. Free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, March. 19, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., “Coffee with a Quilt Consultant.” Lynn Lancaster Gorges, a consultant at Historic Textiles Studio in New Bern, will speak on her work with quilts. Free for all ages.
• Saturday, March. 19, 1:30 to 4 p.m. Quilt Identification with Lynn Lancaster Gorges. Do you have an old quilt that you would like to know more about? Gorges will be available for 20-minute appointments. Bring your quilt to get your questions answered. Free event. Register at the museum website.
• Saturday, March. 19, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quilting in Early America. Learn about the agricultural and economic history of quilting. Free, drop-in event for all ages.
• Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carousel Horses in Little Red Schoolhouse. In honor of the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, make carousel horses just like the two-story carousel they have on site. Free, drop-in event for all ages.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
NATURE WALKS
Piedmont Environmental Center will offer free 75-minute walks on the trails on Tuesdays through March 22 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Each walk will introduce a different ecological concept. Topics include biodiversity, interrelationships, symbiosis, biorhythms and more. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars and a magnifying lens, which also may be provided. Pre register one day in advance before each walk. 336-883-8531.
PLANNING-FOR-COLLEGE WORKSHOPS
Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers considering going to college can take advantage of free workshops from Say Yes Guilford.
• March 17: Workshop on comparing financial packages.
• April 14: “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101.”
All workshops open to all Guilford County Schools high schoolers. Register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
VIETNAM VETERANS DAY
The Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor National Vietnam Veterans Day Saturday, March 26, 10-11:30 a.m. at the High Point Public Library plaza. Light snacks and drinks will be served. Public is invited. Register at 336-847-2405.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP
The J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from high school seniors residing in any one of the 14 counties formerly served by the late U.S. Rep. Howard Coble. The final deadline for applications is March 31. Students from the following counties are eligible: Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, and Surry. Field of study and proof of demonstrated leadership will also be considered as criteria. Go directly to the High Point Community Foundation website to learn more and apply today at www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/programs/coble/.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds is a fun and educational science program that reinforces learning through hands-on experiences. Participants are challenged to enhance problem-solving abilities, creativity and critical thinking skills. Junior Scientists meets 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 12 at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Cost is $30 per child and registration can be made at 336-883-3508.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays March 10, April 14, June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches how to manage food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
HEALTH SCREENINGS
Poplar Ridge Friends Church, 3673 Hoover Hill Road, Trinity, will host health screenings by Life Line Screening April 6. Screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Special package pricing $159. Preregistration required at 1-877-237-1354 or www.lifelinescreening.com.
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold their 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29 - May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
FOOD VENDORS SOUGHT
Food vendor applications are now open for the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival, which will be Sept. 9-11 in downtown Greensboro. The free, three-day festival features foods that encompass the variety of dishes found in North Carolina, as well as classic festival fare favorites. To read the festival’s food vendor guidelines, terms and conditions, or to submit an application, visit ncfolkfestival.com/food. Questions can be emailed to food@ncfolkfestival.com.
The application deadline is March 1.
