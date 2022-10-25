On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT THEATRE PRESENTS
High Point Theatre presents Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and composer Jimmy Webb on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Lonestar, one of the top pop-country bands, on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information call 336-887-3001. The theater is located at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Pumpkin Centerpiece in Little Red Schoolhouse.” Make a pumpkin to place in the center of the dining room table. Free, all ages.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., “Día de los Muertos.” A learning experience and celebration about the Latin holiday Day of the Dead. An altar exhibit will be on display from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 with a family film from 10 a.m. to noon and crafts from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
MILITARY HISTORY
High Point University will present its annual Gunther E. Rothenberg Seminar in Military History 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Webb Conference Center. The seminar is a tribute to Rothenberg, a world-renowned military historian, and his scholarship and dedication to the field of military history. This year’s theme is “Military History of the United States.” Open to the public. Register with Frederick Schneid at fschneid@highpoint.edu.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952 CLASS REUNION
A class reunion luncheon for the High Point High School Class of 1952 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-884-0589 for details.
ARC SILENT AUCTION
The Arc of High Point will host the annual Creative Arts Studio Art Silent Art Auction fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Theater Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. The event is the major fundraiser for the Creative Arts Studio and provides instruction and supplies for the art students. This year’s theme is “Curiouser and Curiouser” an Alice in Wonderland art auction event.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY MEETING
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive, Greensboro. Ann Walter-Fromson will present the program on how to use iNaturalist website and smartphone app work. It is recommended that attendees set up a free account at www.iNaturalist.org and also download the free iNaturalist smart phone app (IOS or Android) if needed.
GROWN-UP NIGHT AT QUBEIN MUSEUM
Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum will host Grown-Up Night, a night of food, drinks and play just for grown ups, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. Eat, grab a drink and explore the Hall of Mysteries, climb the Courage Climber, play board games in the boardroom, enjoy crafts, a scavenger hunt, outdoor games with prizes, unlimited rides on the Double-Decker Carousel and more. Must be at least 21. Tickets: $45, $40 for members, and include food, two drink tickets and dessert. Purchase tickets by Nov. 4 at QubeinChildrensMuseum.org or call 336-888-7529 Proceeds go to the Children’s Museum Fund, which helps ensure all children and families enjoy the museum regardless of income.
PIGSTOCK 2022
Pigstock, the annual Rotary barbecue competition and bluegrass festival, will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Tickets $35 for food only and $45 for food and alcohol. Proceeds benefit children of Vietnam and scholarships for girls living in poverty. For tickets and more information go to pigstockbbq.com.
NAACP FUNDRAISER
Tickets are on sale for the High Point Branch NAACP’s annual Freedom Fund Gala dinner and awards ceremony Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-8:30 p.m., at Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. The theme is “Race, Equity, and Inclusion: Moving Toward Unity,” The speaker will be Deirdre Tejada, vice president for global diversity, equity and inclusion for Ralph Lauren. Tickets are $65 each. Table sponsorships, which have 10 tickets and a listing in the souvenir book, are $700. To buy tickets or for more information go to hpnaacp.org or call 336-887-2470.
KIWANIS CHICKEN FEED
Kiwanis Club of High Point Annual Chicken Feed is Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., High Point (corner of N. Main and Church Avenue). Port-a-pit barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink $14. Drive-thru and business and home delivery available. Business delivery for orders of 10 or more. No dining in this year. Buy tickets online at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or from any Kiwanian. Only a limited number of tickets will be available the day of the event. Set up deliveries by emailing bobbyjonesrwj@gmail.com.
‘CINDERELLA’
High Point University’s Department of Theatre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The show will be performed Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are open to the public and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host a one-day ServSafe manager class and exam from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
HOMESCHOOL ART COURSE
Theatre Art Galleries six-week art course for homeschooled students ages 5-9 offered Nov. 7 through Dec. 12. The class will focus on animals and African art. Classes are 1-3 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Virtual field trip with the N.C. Museum of Art also included. Registration required at https://bit.ly/3MsU5Ai by Nov. 2. $125 for non-members and $100 for TAG members. For more information call Michaela Hafley at 336-887-2137 or email at michaela@tagart.org or visit tagart.org.
CHESS CLUB
Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
