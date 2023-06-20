On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
The High Point Public Library is partnering with Washington Terrace Pool to offer swim passes this summer through its “Borrow and Experience” program. One pass is good for a family or group of four individuals, and they can be used during the pool’s operating hours this summer, June 3 - Aug. 10, from noon - 6 p.m. Come early or check ahead to see if there is a wait. For information go to: bit.ly/42M9Zw5
The Friends of the High Point Library Summer Used Book Sale will be Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm at the High Point Public Library. A special preview sale for members is on Friday evening 6:30-8:30 p.m. (you can join at the door). Paperbacks are priced at $1 to $2 and hardcovers are $2 to $5. There will be a special Paperbag Sale on Friday evening for members; Saturday afternoon 3-4:30 p.m. will be a $4 bag sale for everyone. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted.
The Triad Coin Club, based in High Point, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. For information contact Robert Ward at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays through Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
