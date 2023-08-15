On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Family Fun Day in the Historical Park. Free drop-in event. Have a picnic in the park and participate in historic games, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and more. Popsicles and lemonade available.
• Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colored Sand Jars in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make decorative jars to enjoy on your tables. All ages welcome. Free, drop-in.
• Saturdays, Sept. 2, 9, 23, 30, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m., blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park. Come watch a costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, Sept. 16, Historical Park closed. All Historical Park staff will be participating in “Day in the Park” at City Lake Park and Mendenhall Homeplace. The Museum will be open with regular operating hours.
• Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (kids under 10), 2–4 p.m. (kids 11-15), Dig Up the Past at the Museum. elp the Museum solve historical puzzles to uncover long lost artifacts important to High Point history.
• Saturday. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pipe Cleaner Corn in Little Red Schoolhouse. Join in Little Red Schoolhouse and make your own colorful corn cob to decorate your kitchen. All ages welcome to this drop-in event.
FOOD SUMMIT
The Greater High Point Food Alliance 2023 Food Security Summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The focus this year will be “Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.” For information call 336-899-0885.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
