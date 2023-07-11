On the Scene
POOL PASSES
The High Point Public Library is partnering with Washington Terrace Pool to offer swim passes this summer through its “Borrow and Experience” program. One pass is good for a family or group of four individuals, and they can be used during the pool’s operating hours this summer, noon-6 p.m. through Aug. 10. Come early or check ahead to see if there is a wait. For information go to: bit.ly/42M9Zw5
POLICE EXPLORERS
The High Point Police Explorers will host an Open House for local teenagers and young adults who are interested in law enforcement on Tuesday, July 18, 6-7 p.m., at the High Point Police Department, 1730 Westchester Drive. The Explorers is a program designed to give young people an inside look at the roles and responsibilities of law enforcement officers. Explorers learn about various topics including crime scene investigations, traffic control, searching and handcuffing techniques and constitutional law. The open house will include a presentation and Q&A session with Explorers advisers. Open to students and young adults between 15-20 years old. Rising ninth-graders who are 14 also are eligible to apply. Register at: bit.ly/3XwS3oc
VETERANS BENEFITS HELP
Veterans will have opportunity to meet with representatives from the Winston-Salem VA Regional Office at Veterans Benefits Live, July 20-22, at The Loft at Congdon Yards, 410 W. English Road, High Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21. Any veteran or survivor interested in filing a claim for VA disability compensation, PACT Act benefits, survivor’s pension, Veteran Readiness and employment assistance is invited to speak with local VA reps. Attendees can file a claim for compensation, pension or other VA related benefits, submit evidence, and speak to a VA claims processor about existing claims all in the same day. For more information, go to: http://www.benefits.va.gov/winstonsalem/
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Saturday. July 15, Noon — 2 p.m. Celebrate National Ice Cream Day by making your own. All ages welcome, particularly children under 12. Free, drop-in.
• Wednesday, July 19, 2 — 4 p.m. Meet historical fiction author Libby Carty McNamee, who will discuss her writing process and talk about her award-winning books. She will be available to sign copies of her books, which will be on sale throughout the event. Books targeted to readers 10 and up. Free.
• Friday, July 21, 6 — 7:30 p.m. Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park. Enjoy live music while relaxing in the park. Rain or shine. Free, drop-in.
• Saturday. July 29, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Make edible Play-Doh in the Little Red Schoolhouse. All ages. Free, drop-in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
FOOD SUMMIT
The Greater High Point Food Alliance 2023 Food Security Summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The focus this year will be “Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.” For information call 336-899-0885.
POOL PASSES
The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays through Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
HOUSING AUTHORITY AWARDS
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
