SANTA FOR SENIORS
The United Way of Greater High Point is collecting gifts for seniors this holiday season. Needed items include soap, body wash, shampoo, lotion, lip balm, toothbrush kits, nail files, warm gloves, hats, blankets, scarves, puzzle books, adult coloring books, tissue packs, weekly pill boxes, Christmas candies, small flashlights with batteries, pop top food and snacks. Donate money online at www.unitedwayhp.org or bring donations by the United Way office at 815 Phillips Ave., High Point.
COAT DRIVE
The annual Give A Kid A Coat campaign seeks donations of new or gently used coats, gloves and shoes, as well as other clothing, blankets and canned goods. Donations can be donated to an A Cleaner World location year-round. Donated items go to local Salvation Army Thrift Stores. Those wishing to make monetary donations to the Salvation Army may go to https://bit.ly/3Vb1WFO. For information call Alex Jarrell at 336-841-4188.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park.
• Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Turkey Drumstick in Little Red Schoolhouse Come stuff your leftover turkey drumsticks full of goodies before taking it home to enjoy. All ages welcome.
• All events are free unless otherwise noted. For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
UPTOWNE HOLIDAY STROLL
The 13th annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll will be Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along N. Main Street between Ray and State avenues. Puttin’ on the Grits, a breakfast fundraiser for Community Clinic of High Point, kicks off the day at 8 am at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Community Center. Featuring more than 50 holiday vendors. Santa will be at the J.H. Adams Inn. Free and fun for the whole family. Horse and carriage rides $10. For event schedules, vendors and more, go to www.uptownehighpoint.org.
DECK THE STALLS
Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement’s fifth annual Deck the Stalls is Saturday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m., at Safe Haven, 6301 Gray Farm Road, High Point. Horse rides, live music, photos with Santa and horses, silent auction, raffle, chili dinner and drink and more. Admission is free. Chili dinner with drink is $10. Proceeds benefit Safe Haven, a nonprofit horse rescue organization.
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR
Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, will host its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-5 p.m. Holiday items, crafts, jewelry, toys and more. Santa will make a special visit on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
JAMESTOWN CHRISTMAS PARADE
On Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA and the Jamestown Business Association will be sponsoring the 2022 Christmas Parade. The parade begins at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main Street. This year’s parade will feature floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and much more!
TRINITY MUSEUM CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
Trinity Historic Preservation Society will host the annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Museum, 7524 Hwy. 62 in Trinity. Visit the museum house and library decorated for the holidays and also view the veteran’s memorial. Learn about your local history.
HPU PRAYER BREAKFAST
High Point University’s 51st annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Pastor Chris Hodges, founding and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, which has campuses across Alabama, will bring an inspiring message. Special music provided by the High Point University Chapel Choir. Free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3ViQ2dh or call 336-841-4636.servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
GROCERIES GIVEAWAY
Servant’s Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad will provide free groceries to families in need Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Servant’s Heart Worship Center, 275 Parris Ave., High Point. For information call Hiawatha Hemphill at 336-307-9806.
SENIOR GAMES SIGN-UP
Early bird registration is now open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions held in the spring. Open to adults ages 50 and up. Athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over-50 additional categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. Registration is $10 until Feb. 1, then $12 after that. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336-883-3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
GARDENERS’ CONFERENCE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners’ Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Featuring speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration is limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
WINTER CAMPS
Registration is open for several winter camps sponsored by High Point Parks and Recreation. Educational camps cater to a wide variety of age groups and interests, including nature and the outdoors, arts, sports and more. Fees vary. To register or learn more call 336-883-3469.
CHESS CLUB
Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
