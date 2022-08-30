On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR EVENT
The High Point Public Library will host a virtual event with USA Today bestselling author Anna Lee Huber on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. Featuring discussion between Huber and New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Susanna Kearsley about “A Certain Darkness,” the sixth installment in Huber’s Verity Kent Mysteries, to be published on Aug. 30. Get the event link by registering at https://bit.ly/AnnaLeeHuberSept1. The event will also be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page, which doesn’t require registration.
SUNSET PADDLES
High Point Parks & Recreation’s last Sunset Paddle date will be at High Point City Lake Park Sept. 16, 7-9:30 p.m. Cost: $22 for a tandem kayak, $15 for a single or $6 if you bring your own. Call 336-883-3498.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Corn Shuck Doll Making. Discover how Native Americans and early Quaker settlers used things from the natural environment to make toys. Make your own doll to take home. Free, all ages.
• Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m., “The Story of BBQ in North Carolina” exhibit opening. Exhibition examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture. Free
For more information on upcoming events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
NC NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY
The Triad Chapter of the N.C. Native Plant Society meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive, Greensboro. The program “My Favorite NC Native Plant” will be presented by a panel of expert gardeners. Also available via Zoom after Aug. 27. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit ncwildflower.org.
MIRACLE LEAGUE
Registration now open for youth ages 5 and up, teens and adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities for the Miracle League of High Point. The baseball program teaches players sportsmanship and the foundational skills of the game and provides social engagement with peers. Games played Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 9-Oct. 15. Participation is free. Volunteer coaches also needed. For information and to register call 336-883.3483 or email timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.
KIDS EXPLORING NATURE
Parents and toddlers ages 3-5 can learn about micro-ecosystems using hand lenses and magnifying glasses at Piedmont Environmental Center’s Tiny Natural World event on Sept. 10, 9-11 a.m.. Participants also will make a small terrarium to take home. Advance registration required. $5 per participant. Call 336-883-8531 to learn more.
CANCER GPS MEETING
Cancer GPS will host Susan Stringer, aka The Soap Lady, who will present a program on skin care for cancer patients on Sept. 13 in the Resource Room of the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point. Dinner at 6 p.m. with the program following. Reservations required at 336-883-4483 by Sept. 9. Open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. Masks are required.
GAMBLE GARDEN PARTY
The High Point Arts Council Gamble Garden Party will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-8 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Fundraising event to benefit landscaping plans to beautify the Arts Center. The event also honors Joe Gamble’s lifelong contributions to the arts. Songs, stories, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, and iced tea and lemonade, plus the presentation of the landscaping plans. Tickets $100 per person plus a cash bar. Call 336-889-2787 ext. 22 to make a reservation or purchase tickets online at www.HighPointArts.org/events/.
FALL OAK HOLLOW OPEN
The Fall Oak Hollow Open is Sept. 17-18, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Two-person, captain’s choice, 36-hole event that will be flighted after the first round. Open to the first 60 teams. Players ages 55 and over will play from white tees. Cost: $125 per team. Green and cart fees not included. More than $6,000 in prizes and gift certificates will be awarded. Call 336-883-3260 to learn more.
POLICE COMMUNITY DAY
The High Point Police Department’s annual Community Day will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point. Open to the public. Free food, fun and outdoor games. Activities include a doughnut-eating contest, bounce houses and kickball competitions. Also live demonstrations from the K-9 and Tact Team, and a state patrol helicopter. Free health screenings and flu shots will be available.
FALL GARDENING CLASS
The High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. will host “Fall Vegetable Gardens: Extending Your Harvest” on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Teaching Garden site on Elm Street. Informational session will teach about season extenders and other tips and techniques to keep gardens growing well past the first frost. Free and open to the public.
SALVATION ARMY GOLF TOURNEY
Sponsorships and team registrations are open for the fifth annual Tee-Off for Tomorrow Golf Tournament benefiting The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. Tournament is Monday, Sept. 26, at High Point Country Club at Willow Creek, 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road, High Point. Double shotgun starts at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit programs of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. For information on sponsorship opportunities or to register a team, visit bit.ly/TeeOffGolf22 or call 336-881-5436.
BEGINNERS PERFORMING ARTS
High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Beginners Performing Arts Series for children ages 9-12 on Wednesdays through Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Learn basic acting skills and perform a play for families at the end of the program. $20 per child. Register at 336-883-3508.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
FOOD EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
The High Point Public Library is hosting Power of Produce Club, a free program for children ages 4-12, at the High Point Farmer’s Market every Saturday running through the end of the season, Oct. 29. Educational materials and crafts focused on growing, cooking and eating healthy foods. Registration and check-in at the city of High Point tent at the market. For information email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
PIGSTOCK 2022
Pigstock, the annual Rotary barbecue competition and bluegrass festival, will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Tickets $35 for food only and $45 for food and alcohol. Proceeds benefit children of Vietnam and scholarships for girls living in poverty. For tickets and more information go to pigstockbbq.com.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
