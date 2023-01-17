On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m., High Point Historical Society presents “Guilford County’s Grocery Store History” featuring David Gwynn, librarian, urbanist and retail historian at UNCG. Free and open to the public.
• Saturdays, Jan. 21, 28, 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bread & Butter Making in the Historical Park. All ages welcome. Free, Drop-in event.
• Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Let’s Craft! Winter Slime. Make something gooey and slimy for the winter season. Drop in. All ages welcome.
HONORING MLK
In honor of the 94th birthday of MLK, there will be a reading of King’s keepsake letters advocating for civil rights on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 3:30-4:15 p.m., at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point. For ages 50 and up. Free. Advance registration required by calling 336-883-3584.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM
The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place Wednesday. Jan. 18, at 10 a.m., at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. This month's topic is Guilford County’s Grocery Store History” by David Gwynn, librarian, urbanist and retail historian at UNCG. Gwynn will speak on the history of grocery stores in Guilford County. Free and open to the public.
PARENTING EDUCATION
Guilford County Schools Parent Academy presents “Tame the Stress: Building Routines for Your Child’s Success,” Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 753 Washington St., High Point. Learn how to build good routines to help your child learn, succeed and grow. There will be a family dinner giveaway and child care and refreshments will be provided. For information call 336-279-4924.
CLASS LUNCHEON
High Point High School Class of 1952 will hold a class luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11:30 a.m. This reunion will be at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-884-0589 for details.
SENIOR GAMES SIGN-UP
Early bird registration open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions held in the spring. Open to adults ages 50 and up. Athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over-50 additional categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. Registration is $10 until Feb. 1, then $12 after that. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336-883-3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
COAT DISTRIBUTIONS
Through Feb. 3, The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive, will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need on Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. as part of the annual Give a Kid a Coat campaign. To donate winter wear, drop off new or gently used coats at any A Cleaner World location through Feb. 11. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/coats23. Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: https://bit.ly/COATS23.
GARDENERS' CONFERENCE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners' Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Featuring speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration is limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN
High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point, presents “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. Free event featuring a performance by Diane Faison as Harriet Tubman. For more information visit highpointmuseum.org.
WOMEN’S FUND GRANTS
The High Point Community Foundation Women's Fund is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The initiative provides support to women in the greater High Point community. Open to nonprofit organizations located in the greater High Point area including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women. Go to www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/wfgrants to apply. The application deadline is Feb. 17.
ARTIST TALK
An Artist Talk and Reception will be held at High Point University’s Sechrest Art Gallery 4:30-6: p.m. Feb. 1. Featuring the art installation of Jan-Ru Wan titled “Yearning to Breathe Free.” Work will be open to the public from Jan. 23 to March 10. Free and open to the public.
WIND ENSEMBLE
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents “Winds Across the World” Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’S Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Ticket information is available at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts. The ensemble presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
HISTORY OF BLACK MARINES
The High Point Museum will host “The Montford Point Marines of High Point 1942-1949” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Free and open to the public. Celebrate the rediscovery of the forgotten history of the first Black Marines. The museum is located at 859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point.
DANCE CONCERT
“Happenings,” the spring dance concert produced by High Point University’s Department of Theater and Dance, will be March 16-18 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The concert features new works choreographed by dance students. Free tickets available at: www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
FREE CONCERT
The HPU Jazz Ensemble will perform April 4 in the Empty Space Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA
The High Point University Community Orchestra will present “A Night at the Movies” on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
FREE PLAY AT HPU
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance performs “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance, April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows the true story of the 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets are free and open to the public starting on March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
CHORAL CONCERT
Mozart’s REQUIEM will be performed by all the High Point University choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring soloists on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions and more in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 for information on hosting events or to make lunch reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.