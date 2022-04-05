On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HEALTH SCREENINGS
Poplar Ridge Friends Church, 3673 Hoover Hill Road, Trinity, will host health screenings by Life Line Screening April 6. Screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Special package pricing $159. Preregistration required at 1-877-237-1354 or www.lifelinescreening.com.
PLANT SOCIETY MEETING
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. April 6. Nicolette Cagle will present “How We Connect to Nature.” To register, visit ncwildflower.org.
TRIAD LIVELUNG MEETING
Pulmonary rehabilitation specialist Kim Metzler will be the featured speaker for at Triad LiveLung Lung Cancer group 6-7:30 p.m. Apri 6 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road, High Point. Dinner provided. Meeting open to all lung cancer patients and their loved ones. RSVP to Dusty Donaldson at 336-302-7714 or dusty@dustyjoy.org.
FREE VISION SCREENINGS
The High Point Lions Club is sponsoring vision screenings at the High Point Public Library on Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free service offered to anyone ages 6 and up. Under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign form. No advance registration required. Screenings include visual acuity test and a field vision test to determine if a complete eye examination is needed. For more information call Cookie Peele at 336-689-0417.
ONLINE PLANT SALE
Guilford County Extension will host an online plant sale April 11-15. Inventory available online for online ordering. Pick up and pay for the plants April 20-23. Payment by check or exact-change cash. Go to https://go.ncsu.edu/passalong_plant_sale. Email questions to passalongplantsale@gmail.com.
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds meets 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 12 at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Cost is $30 per child and registration can be made at 336-883-3508. Fun, educational science program that reinforces learning through hands-on experiences.
GAME DAY FUNDRAISER
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary annual Game Day Fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 13, at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch served at noon. Tickets $30 (includes lunch and chance to win door prizes). Invite your friends and bring a favorite card or board game. Proceeds fund local Salvation Army programs. For tickets, call Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
PLANNING-FOR-COLLEGE WORKSHOPS
Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers considering going to college can take advantage of a free workshop from Say Yes Guilford on April 14: “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101.” All workshops open to all Guilford County Schools high schoolers. Register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays April 14, June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches how to manage food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
STEAM CAMP
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Up-N-Atom STEAM Spring Break Camp for ages 7-12 Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center. Explore science, art and math through projects, games and field trips. $80. Register at 336-883-3508.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m. The High Point Historical Society will host Joshua Brown, pastor at Springfield Friends Meeting. “Springfield Friends and the Development of High Point” will explore the many connections between Quakers and the growth of modern High Point. Free.
• Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pinwheels in Little Red Schoolhouse. Design your own pinwheels or make one from easy-to-follow templates to play or decorate with. Free for all ages.
For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
SPRING ART SALE
A Spring Art Sale will be held Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring art from Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery, and handmade, small-batch polymer clay earrings by Red Clay & Co. Sale will be at 1104 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. For information call 828-817-3370.
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold its 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29 - May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
GWEN PROGRAM
The GWEN (Gathering Women for Education & Networking) program is a series of workshops that help women explore ideas and expand their personal and professional lives. The topic for the upcoming May GWEN is Personal Branding on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at JH Adams Inn, 1108 N. Main St., High Point, where topics will include growth mindset, personal branding, and LinkedIn. Each attendee will receive a headshot by Yasmin Leonard Photography. Women in Motion members can attend the program for free, non-member registration $30. Space is limited. To register visit womeninmotionhp.org/gwen.
CHAMPION OF HOPE
Salvation Army of High Point annual Champion of Hope Dinner will be Tuesday, May 24, 6-9 p.m. at the High Point Country Club. Fine dining, live music, dancing, and silent/live auctions. Featured entertainment will be the Emerald Empire Band! Dress in your best 1920s-themed attire. Awards ceremony follows, including naming this year’s Champion of Hope. Visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400 for tickets.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
TAG SUMMER ART CAMPS
Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host Summer Art Camps for ages 5-14 July 5 through Aug. 4. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at tagart.org. For more information and for needs-based scholarship information, contact Michaela Hafley at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8. Camp will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program and science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
SPRING BREAK CAMPS
• High Point Parks and Recreation Spring Break Sports Camp for ages 6-12 Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Enjoy traditional and alternative sports such as disc golf, archery, cornhole, bowling and more. Register at 336-883.3407.
• Spring Break Adventure Camp for grades K-6 meets at Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point. Daily field trips and physical activities such as laser tag, ropes course and trampoline. $120 per child. Register at 336-883-3509.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.