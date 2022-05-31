On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
GCS MEAL PROGRAM
Free breakfast and lunch will be served at 22 schools across the county to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months as part of Guilford County Schools’ annual meal program.
Summer meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays starting June 13. Breakfast will be served 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon. High Point sites open until Aug. 19 include Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High, Northwood Elementary and Southwest Elementary. High Point sites open until July 28 include Montlieu Academy and Welborn Academy.
COLTRANE ESSAY CONTEST
The annual student essay contest sponsored by the Friends of John Coltrane Inc. is open and accepting entries. For aspiring middle and high school student musicians, contestants will compete for a brand-new musical instrument. Students must write a 150- to 250-word essay about the importance of music in their lives, which instrument they would like to win, and how a new instrument will help them achieve their goals. As an alternative, students can tell their story via video. Contest winners will be presented with their new instruments on stage during the 11th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Sept. 3-4 at Oak Hollow Festival Park. The submission deadline is July 16. All entries must be submitted on the festival website under “Student Contest'' at coltranejazzfest.com.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8 will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program, science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
DARE CAMP
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is offering CARE and DARE camps to homeschool and private school children. CARE Camp is for students in grades 2-4 and DARE Camp is for grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 25-29 at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, involves uniformed training officers teaching students to learn to identify what determines abuse. Taught through fun activities including drawing, coloring, playing games and more. DARE teaches students how to say no to illegal drugs and how to build self-esteem, recognize, deal with peer pressure and more. Application deadline is June 1. Call 336-318-6568.
LUNG CANCER MEETING
Pulmonologist Dr. Arron William Pickens will be the featured speaker during the June 1 Triad LiveLung Lung Cancer group meeting, set for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road, High Point. Dinner provided. Open to all lung cancer patients and their loved ones. RSVP at 336-302-7714.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered June 2-23, Aug. 4-25 and Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
YARD SALE
The Trinity Historic Preservation Society annual spring yard sale is Friday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to noon. Canning jars, golf equipment, clothes, toys and more. Proceeds go to the Trinity Museum restoration projects.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY
High Point Parks & Recreation celebrates National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, with a series of free guided hikes at Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point. All ages. 336-883-8531.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, June 4, 11, 18, 25, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Wednesday, June 11, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. English Country Dances in the Lecture Gallery. Try out popular English country dances of the late 18th and early 19th century that you may have seen in shows like “Bridgerton” or “Pride and Prejudice.” No experience necessary. All ages welcome. Free. Drop in.
• Saturday, June 25, 1-4:30 p.m., Quilting Bee and Photography Social. Bring finished quilts if you would like to have them professionally photographed, or to just show off your skills. Free, drop in. All ages.
• Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bubble Painting outside of Little Red Schoolhouse. Create your own masterpiece using bubbles and paint together. Free. Drop in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
CANCER GPS MEETING
Cancer GPS meets June 14 at the Resource Room at the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30. We Five survivors, Jim, Bud, Sharon & John, and Hobbie will share inspiring stories. Registration required by June 10, and limited to first 35 registrants at 336-883-4483. Leave the names of those who wish to attend and a phone number. Free and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. The CDC recommends that people attending any type of gathering should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.
YARD SALE
Northwood Community Center will host a Pay What You Want Community Yard Sale on June 11, 7-11 a.m., 2409 Ambassador Court, High Point. All offers accepted. Free breakfast and food boxes will be distributed.
NERF WARS
Nerf Wars returns to the Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, June 18, 1-3 p.m. For ages 13-17. $10. Advance registration required at 336-883-3508.
TRINITY HIGH REUNION
A reunion for the Trinity High School class of 1970 will be June 18 at Colonial Country Club.
If you have not received your mailed invitation, contact Randy Underwood at 336-271-3122
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL CLINIC
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Bump, Set and Spike Youth Volleyball Clinic for ages 8-12 will be June 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point. Focusing on foundational skills of passing, serving, bumping, setting and spiking. $15; register at 336-883-3509.
PATIENT APPRECIATION DAY
Cancer GPS Patient Celebration Day will be June 29, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Resource Room at the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point. Variety of vendors, entertainment, food, prizes and fun activities throughout the day. No registration required. Free and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. The CDC recommends that people attending any type of gathering should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, 7-8 p.m., Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For information visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
GUILFORD SCHOOL REASSIGNMENT
Guilford County Schools’ reassignment window for the 2022-23 school year is open through July 1. Families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone. Requests considered based on the reason and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation. Request forms at: https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605. For more information, call 336-370-8303.
TAG SUMMER ART CAMPS
Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host Summer Art Camps for ages 5-14 July 5 through Aug. 4. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at tagart.org. For more information and for needs-based scholarship information, contact Michaela Hafley at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS PROGRAM
On Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 16, High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, 6-7 p.m. Fun, educational program reinforces learning through hands-on experiences.
$30 per student. Register at 336-883-3508.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for more information and to make reservations. Thomasville Woman’s Club is still offering its delicious Sunday buffet lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
