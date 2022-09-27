On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
BLUE DOOR SOCIAL
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point Blue Door Social will be Thursday, Sept. 29, at Brown Truck Brewery to kick off the Kids Count Campaign. One dollar of every draft purchased will be donated to the nonprofit organization.
HIGH POINT PARKS AND REC
• Beginner's Ballet for Seniors. Easy ballet steps and fun dance combinations to keep you fit. Meets Tuesdays, 9-10 a.m., Oct. 4-25, at the Culler Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive. $30 per month. Register at 336-883-3506.
• Beginners Youth Basketball Clinic for players ages 6-10. Starts Oct. 6 at Morehead Recreation Center. Covering basic basketball skills. Register at 336-883-3506.
• Pickleball for beginners 50 and older. Starts Oct. 18, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. Register at 336-883-3506.
• Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
VIRTUAL TUTORING
Free virtual tutoring for Guilford County Schools students in kindergarten through fifth grade in reading, math, social studies, and science. Volunteer tutors with shift_ed will be available to work one-on-one with students. Volunteers are needed. Student and volunteer registration is open now through Oct. 1 at shift_ed.org/opportunities.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, Oct. 1, 15, 22, 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., “Pumpkin Decorating in Historical Park.” Free, all ages welcome.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 6-7:30 p.m., “Ghost Stories in the Historical Park” with snacks and crafts, 6-6:30 p.m. Featuring professional storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown. All ages.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m., “History and Headquarters Tour: High Point Police Department.” Local police historian Roy Shipman will provide a guided tour of the department’s new headquarters at 1730 Westchester Drive. Advance sign-up required by emailing Crystal Williams at crystal.williams@highpointnc.gov).
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Pumpkin Centerpiece in Little Red Schoolhouse.” Make a pumpkin to place in the center of the dining room table. Free, all ages.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., “Día de los Muertos.” A learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. An altar exhibit will be on display from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5. With a family film from 10 a.m. to noon and crafts from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
CHILI COOK OFF
Thomasville Rotary Club Chili Cook Off at the Clock Tower parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine). All proceeds go to support local feeding ministries. For information on entering or sponsoring call 336-870-2751 or email wunderwood@northstate.net.
ROWING FESTIVAL
The High Point Autumn Rowing Festival at Oak Hollow Festival Park is Sunday, Oct, 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring 800 rowers from six states racing in 260 boats in an all-day rowing regatta for youth, collegiate and Masters teams. Admission is free, and there will be music and food trucks. The Lenny Peters Cup is scheduled to run at 11:30 a.m. featuring teams from University of Cambridge, England, Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill. Lunch tickets are available for purchase for $75 to the VIP Regatta Lounge, where refreshments will be served in luxury all day. Advance ticket purchases are required for the VIP lounge. For VIP tickets, go to: https://bit.ly/3BHYPNq
NAACP MEETING
The High Point NAACP will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4, via Zoom at 7 p.m. There will be a report of the nominating committee, receipt of nominations by petition and election of the election supervisory committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the election supervisory committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
On a date yet to be announced in November, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place via Zoom.
BOOK SIGNING
The High Point Public Library will host the New York Times bestselling novelist Charlie Lovett Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. for a reading, discussion and book signing. Books available to purchase starting at 6 p.m. Book signing immediately following the presentation. Copies of “The Enigma Affair” as well as his other books will be on sale at the event. Free and open to the public.
CHRISTMAS ASSISTANCE
The Salvation Army of High Point is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day at 301 W. Green Drive, High Point. Be in line by 11 a.m. Qualified parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger living in ZIP codes 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370 are eligible to apply for the Christmas assistance program. To apply, bring a picture ID, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and under, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits and valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours. This year’s gift distribution will be Thursday, Dec. 15. For information call 336-881-5400.
POLICE VS. FIREFIGHTERS SOFTBALL
The third annual Battle of the Badges will be Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Truist Point stadium, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. The softball game between the High Point Police Department and the High Point Fire Department raises money for the nonprofits Angels in Blue and the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the Truist Point box office at 303 Gatewood Ave., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PARENTS AND TODDLERS
Piedmont Environmental Center’s Parent & Toddlers series for ages 3-5 continues with “Bat Masks” on Saturday, Oct. 8, 10-11 a.m. Walk in the woods with a staff naturalist and learn more about the lives of bats. Afterwards, make a simple bat mask to take home. The center is at 1220 Penny Road in High Point; cost is $5 per child and advance registration is required by calling 336-883-3581.
FALL PLANT SALE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association Fall Plant Sale is Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to noon at Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot, 129 S. Railroad St., Lexington. Cash, checks or credit cards accepted. Proceeds fund scholarships and community projects.
NAACP FUNDRAISER
Tickets are on sale for the High Point Branch NAACP’s annual fundraiser, “Race, Equity, and Inclusion: Moving Toward Unity,” Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-8:30 p.m. at Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. Dinner meeting, speaker program and awards ceremony. The speaker will be Deirdre Tejada, vice president for global diversity, equity and inclusion for Ralph Lauren. Sponsorships are available. Tickets are $65 each. The deadline for sponsorships and ticket purchases is Oct. 10. For information go to www.hpnaacp.org or contact Bernita Sims at bernitasims@gmail.com or 336-687-9995.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
TRINITY HISTORIC PRESERVATION OPEN HOUSE
Trinity Historic Preservation Society will host an Open House on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Trinity Museum located at 7524 Hwy. 62, Trinity. Come visit the museum library and veteran's memorial located on the museum grounds. Learn about local history.
FOOD EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
The High Point Public Library is hosting Power of Produce Club, a free program for children ages 4-12, at the High Point Farmer’s Market every Saturday running through the end of the season, Oct. 29. Educational materials and crafts focused on growing, cooking and eating healthy foods. Registration and check-in at the city of High Point tent at the market. For information email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
PIGSTOCK 2022
Pigstock, the annual Rotary barbecue competition and bluegrass festival, will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Tickets $35 for food only and $45 for food and alcohol. Proceeds benefit children of Vietnam and scholarships for girls living in poverty. For tickets and more information go to pigstockbbq.com.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
