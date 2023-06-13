On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
POOL PASSES
The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays through Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host a free car seat safety inspection and hot car awareness event in High Point on Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Publix parking lot, 2005 N. Main St. No pre-registration is required. Certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats and booster seats, and education regarding child heat stroke and prevention will be available. For more information about how to prevent heatstroke visit www.safekids.org/heatstroke.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW
Providence Place Senior Health and Housing will host a classic car show, “Celebrating Dads,” Friday, June 16, 2 -4 p.m. It will be held at Westchester Harbor Assisted-Living, 630 Whittier Ave., High Point. Open to the public.
YOUTH BIKE RODEO
The High Point Police Department is holding its annual Bike Rodeo, a free bicycle safety event, Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Officers will teach children about traffic signals, hand signals and how to safely cross traffic. For children ages 4-13. Children who have bikes are encouraged to bring them, but bikes and helmets will be provided to those without them.
JUNETEEN HISTORY TOUR
Yalik’s African-American Art and Culture Movement will host a Juneteenth Walking History Tour Saturday, June 17, starting at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery at the 512 Steel St. entrance. The tour will honor, remember and celebrate High Point’s African American history. Free and open to the public.
FAMILY FUN DAY
Korner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, will host its annual Family Fun Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Families can play historic games like croquet and badminton on the lawns, try out classic toys and puzzles, explore the 22-room Victorian-era house museum, learn about the Korner family through a special scavenger hunt and create their own family tree collages. Hawaiian Shaved Ice will be on site, and families are encouraged to bring picnic lunches or snacks. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 18. Children under 6 are free. Advance registration recommended at bit.ly/3Nnm9r9. Tickets also available on-site (cards only). For information contact info@kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.
