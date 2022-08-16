On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
MIRACLE LEAGUE
Registration now open for youth ages 5 and up, teens and adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities for the Miracle League of High Point. The baseball program teaches players sportsmanship and the foundational skills of the game and provides social engagement with peers. Games played Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 9-Oct. 15. Participation is free. Volunteer coaches also needed. For information and to registawr call 336-883.3483 or email timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.
HEALTH WORKSHOP
“Five Sneaky Causes of Weight Gain” will be presented at the High Point Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Morgan Community Room. Presented by integrative health practitioner Mathew Diaz, owner of Root Level Wellness LLC. Free.
DANCIN’ AT THE STATION
High Point Arts Council Dancin’ at the Station series featuring local beach music favorites Envision at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., Friday, Aug. 19, 7-10 p.m. Open floor for shag dancing and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar. Tickets: $15 each and available on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events or at the door one hour before the concert. For information call 336-889-2787.
HEALTH SCREENINGS
Life Line Screening will offer affordable health screenings Aug. 19 at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity. Screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions. Special package pricing starts at $149. Preregistration required at 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
SUNSET PADDLES
High Point Parks & Recreation’s final Sunset Paddles of the season are coming up. At Oak Hollow, 3431 N. Centennial St., guided sunset tours by kayak offered 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. At High Point City Lake Park, the last paddle dates are Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, 7-9:30 p.m. Cost: $22 for a tandem kayak, $15 for a single or $6 if you bring your own. Call Oak Hollow (336-883-3494) or City Lake Park (336-883-3498) to reserve.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH
Carl Chavis YMCA Back 2 School Bash will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet your school principal. Free book bags with school supplies, iPad giveaways, gift card drawings and more. In-person registration required at 2757 Granville St.
GOLF TOURNEY
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point fifth annual “Tee-Off for Tomorrow” golf tournament will be Monday, Sept. 26, at High Point Country Club at Willow Creek, 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road, High Point. Double shotgun start (9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) Register by Aug. 22 for $50 early bird discount. All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. For information on sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit bit.ly/TeeOffGolf22 or call 336-881-5436.
ALL-STAR STOMP-N-SHAKE CHEER TRYOUTS
Tryouts for High Point Parks & Recreation’s All-Star Stomp-N-Shake Cheer Team (ages 9-17) start Monday, Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. at Washington Terrace Community Center, 101 Gordon Road. Required attire for tryouts is all black. Call 336-883-8599 or email victoria.garrett@highpointnc.gov to learn more.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Family Fun Day in the Historical Park. Enjoy last few weeks of the summer with a picnic in the park, historic games, sidewalk chalk and more. Also, visit the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own Frisbee. 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
ARTS SPLASH
Arts Splash summer concert series finale will be Aug. 28, 6-7:30 p.m., at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E Commerce Ave. The Legacy will perform classics from The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations and more. Free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair, blankets and picnic dinner. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR EVENT
The High Point Public Library will host a virtual event with USA Today bestselling author Anna Lee Huber on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. Featuring discussion between Huber and New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Susanna Kearsley about “A Certain Darkness,” the sixth installment in Huber’s Verity Kent Mysteries, to be published on Aug. 30. Get the event link by registering at https://bit.ly/AnnaLeeHuberSept1. The event will also be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page, which doesn’t require registration.
KIDS EXPLORING NATURE
Parents and toddlers ages 3-5 can learn about micro-ecosystems using hand lenses and magnifying glasses at Piedmont Environmental Center’s Tiny Natural World event on Sept. 10, 9-11 a.m.. Participants also will make a small terrarium to take home. Advance registration required. $5 per participant. Call 336-883-8531 to learn more.
FALL OAK HOLLOW OPEN
The Fall Oak Hollow Open is Sept. 17-18, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Two-person, captain’s choice, 36-hole event that will be flighted after the first round. Open to the first 60 teams. Players ages 55 and over will play from white tees. Cost: $125 per team. Green and cart fees not included. More than $6,000 in prizes and gift certificates will be awarded. Call 336-883-3260 to learn more.
BEGINNERS PERFORMING ARTS
High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Beginners Performing Arts Series for children ages 9-12 on Wednesdays through Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Learn basic acting skills and perform a play for families at the end of the program. $20 per child. Register at 336-883-3508.
FOOD EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
The High Point Public Library is hosting Power of Produce Club, a free program for children ages 4-12, at the High Point Farmer’s Market every Saturday running through the end of the season, Oct. 29. Educational materials and crafts focused on growing, cooking and eating healthy foods. Registration and check-in at the city of High Point tent at the market. For information email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
