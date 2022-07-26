High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.