RANDOLPH SHERIFF CITIZENS ACADEMY
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is offering its Citizens Academy to any Randolph County resident interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the sheriff’s office. Fall session starts Aug.16 at 6 p.m. The goal is to improve law enforcement’s partnership with the public through education and participation. Ten sessions meet 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (some classes will meet off campus). To learn more about eligibility and to apply go to: https://www.randolphcountync.gov/381/Citizens-
Academy. Class size is limited. Applications due Friday, July 29.
FREE CONCERTS
Arts Davidson County presents Sunset Sounds on Friday, July 29, 5-8 p.m. at the PACE Park Amphitheater in Thomasville (at the corner of E. Guilford and Memorial Park Drive). Includes musical performances from Davidson County and regional artists performing a variety of genres. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. Free and open to all ages. Find out more at: https://fb.me/e/1KFWWgmDG.
HIGH SCHOOL REUNION
Class reunion luncheon for the High Point High School class of 1952 will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-884-0589 for details.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seasonal sensory bottles in Little Red Schoolhouse. Enjoy your favorite season year-round by making a seasonal sensory bottle.
• Saturdays, July 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park.
• Sunday, July 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park. Performance by Donna Hughes & Friends. Rain or shine.
• Tuesday, Aug 2, 7:30-10 p.m. National Night Out. Enjoy a movie at the Historical Park in event that promotes neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership. All ages.
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Family Fun Day in the Historical Park. Enjoy last few weeks of the summer with a picnic in the park, historic games, sidewalk chalk and more. Also, visit the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own Frisbee.
All listed events are free and no registration is required. For information and more upcoming events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
GRANTS TO NONPROFITS
The High Point Community Foundation has opened its application period for its annual Community Impact Grants. Grants awarded to a variety of local nonprofits that help with critical needs in the community. Application deadline is Aug. 1. To apply, go to: https://bit.ly/3I6670z. For more information email Amanda Bennett at amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org or call 336-882-3298.
BEGINNERS PERFORMING ARTS
High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Beginners Performing Arts Series for children ages 9-12 on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 3 and running through Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Participants will learn basic acting skills and perform a play for families at the end of the program. $20 per child. Register at 336-883-3508.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered Aug. 4-25 and Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
RESOURCE FAIR
High Point Parks & Recreation Summer “SOULstice” Celebration and Community Day will be held at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free event focuses on employment and career services, health care and a school supplies giveaway, along with a community resource fair and children’s activities. Call 336-883-3506 for additional details.
CANCER GPS
On Aug. 9 Cancer GPS will host “Managing Stress, Anger, and Anxiety” in the Resource Room at Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 6:30. All Cancer GPS services are complimentary and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. Call 336-883-4483 by Friday, Aug. 6 to make reservations, Participants are encouraged to wear masks at any Cancer GPS event.
WOMEN’S KAYAKING
Women ages 18 and over interested in learning to kayak can register for High Point Parks & Recreation’s Women’s Intro to Kayaking and Safety on the Water class, taught by an ACA-certified female instructor. Two-hour class covers basic water safety and kayaking techniques. $35 per person. Class held on Sunday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to noon at Oak Hollow Lake. Advance registration required at 336-883-3494.
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS PROGRAM
On Tuesdays through Aug. 16, High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, 6-7 p.m. Fun, educational program reinforces learning through hands-on experiences.
$30 per student. Register at 336-883-3508.
FOOTBALL & CHEER
RED Zone football and cheer education and development league for youth ages 6-12 will play beginning in August. $40 per player. Registration for both football and cheerleading is now open at 336-883-3480.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8 will be Monday through Friday, through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program, science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
GUILFORD SHERIFF CITIZEN ACADEMY
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office Citizen Academy is open to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office’s internal processes. Classes start Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. The goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process. Two months of sessions that meet 6-9 p.m. Thursdays and two labs. Classes will be held at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 400 W. Washington St., Greensboro. To sign up, go to the sheriff’s office website at: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
FOOD EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
The High Point Public Library is hosting Power of Produce Club, a free program for children ages 4-12, at the High Point Farmer’s Market every Saturday running through the end of the season, Oct. 29. Educational materials and crafts focused on growing, cooking and eating healthy foods. Registration and check-in at the city of High Point tent at the market. For information email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
