Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Saturdays, Sept. 23, 30, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park. Come watch a costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, Sept. 16, Historical Park closed. Museum will be open with regular operating hours.
• Saturday. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pipe Cleaner Corn in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make colorful corn cobs to decorate your kitchen. All ages, drop-in event.
MUSIC PERFORMANCE FOR KIDS
The High Point Public Library will host a performance by the singing pirate group, the Motley Tones, Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Farmers Market in the library parking lot at 11 a.m. The library is located at 901 N. Main St.
VOTING INFORMATION LUNCHEON
“Lunch with the League” with The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will be Tuesday, Sept. 26, at noon. Featuring Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County Board of Elections director, with updates on voting for fall 2023. Free and open to the public; $15 lunch optional or bring your own. First Presbyterian Church Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Make reservations with or without lunch by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, to www.lwvpt.org. Click “LWL” tab. For information email to: mail@lwvpt.org
The High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., will present “Mush!,” a children’s program with Noggin the Sled Dog on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., in the library’s story room. Karen Land will describe what it’s like participating in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and other sprint and endurance races. Free, no registration required.
The High Point Unity Festival celebrating African American and Latino heritage will be Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St. Food, music, games and more.
The Rotary Club of High Point’s annual BBQ & Raffle will be Friday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St.
The Old Jamestown School Association will host the Old Jamestown School BBQ Saturday, Oct. 7, 3-6 p.m. Catered by Sweet Old Bill’s. Live beach music by The Pink Panthers. Meal tickets $15. Music free. Open to public. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit upkeep of school.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
The YWCA of High Point is currently accepting nominations for the Women of Achievement Award that will be presented at the Heart of Community Luncheon on Nov. 1. The award recognizes a woman who has distinguished herself in the organization, her profession and the community. To nominate someone, go to bit.ly/45GL6UP.
The YWCA High Point is offering physical education programs specifically for homeschool students. The homeschool 12-week Boks PE program is for students 5-10 and involves moderate to vigorous physical activities. Classes are held Thursdays through Nov. 30, 1-2 p.m. A spring session will be held March 7-May 23. Also, homeschool students age 5-13 may come weekly for open swimming time Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., beginning Sept. 6. The Boks PE program is $50 per session for Y members and $70 for non-members. Open swimming is $15 per month, no membership required. Register at the Y at 155 W. Westwood Ave. or call Betsy Richter at 336-882-4126, ext. 219.
