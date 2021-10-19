On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
SENIOR HEALTH FAIR
Health fair for adults 50 and older with multiple community agencies providing screenings, resources and information specific to them. Hosted by the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point, Oct. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Giveaways, and door prizes. Register at the Senior Center or call 336-883-3584.
FALL LEAF TOURS
Fall leaf tours at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown, available Fridays through Sundays Oct. 22 through Nov. 7. Registration now open. Learn about seasonal changes and wildlife during a boat ride on City Lake with local naturalist Dick Thomas. Great photographic opportunities. $4 per person, $3 for seniors on Fridays. A guided fall leaf kayak tour of City Lake will be offered Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon. $6 per person with personal kayak. Kayak rentals $15 for a single kayak and $22 for a tandem. Register for both events at 336-883-3498.
FINDING YOUR REVOLUTIONARY WAR PATRIOT ANCESTOR
Finding Your Revolutionary War Patriot Ancestor in NC will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Ann and Jim Morgan Room, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main Street, High Point. RSVP to Gloria Halstead at howlerdemondeacon@gmail.com.
FAFSA ASSISTANCE
Guilford Technical Community College drive-in Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hassell Health Technologies Building on the Jamestown Campus, 1303 Bonner Drive, Jamestown. Free and open to all looking for assistance with the 2022-23 FAFSA application. Bring charged laptop or tablet, list of schools applying for, Federal Student Aid ID, parent/guardian and student Social Security numbers, driver’s license (if applicable), copy of 2020 tax returns and records of untaxed income and assets. Registration encouraged but not required at https://bit.ly/3apBZND.
TUTORS NEEDED
The Guilford County Schools (GCS) Tutoring Department is seeking community members with a love for teaching and helping students succeed. Due to the impact of COVID-19, Guilford has an immediate need for tutors in elementary, middle and high school for all subjects. Log on to virtual information sessions noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 28. Register and receive the webinar link at: https://bit.ly/3vra1uo
COMPOSTING SEMINAR
N.C. Cooperative Extension in Guilford County and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will have a free online seminar via Zoom on composting Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m. Learn how to improve soil texture and fertility and the easiest ways to begin in your own backyard. A program Handout providing links to resources and information available to registrants a few days before the Zoom event. Registration is required at https://guilford.ces.ncsu.edu. More info at lrallen@ncsu.edu or 336-641-2400.
TRIAD COIN CLUB
The Triad Coin Club, based in High Point, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments available. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. The club will adhere to all CDC suggestions for gatherings current at the time. Robert Ward, 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
POINSETTIA AND GREENERY FUNDRAISER
The Junior League of High Point is hosting its 15th annual holiday sale. Decorate your home with garland, wreaths, and poinsettias while supporting the Junior League’s mission. Poinsettias available in a variety of sizes and colors. The plants are available each fall and include delivery options, as well as convenient pick-up in High Point. Orders due by Oct. 28. To access the order form please visit www.jlhp.org/Poinsettias.
FALL FESTIVAL
The Salvation Army of High Point will host its annual fall festival event on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. The Fall Festival celebration will be held outdoors, is family friendly, and open to the public! Admission is free. There will be free hotdogs, candy and a costume contest. Arrive early, as food stations will close at 7:30 p.m. for the costume contest to begin. For more information call 336-881-5448.
HALLOWEEN SAFARI
Piedmont Environmental Center Halloween Safari for ages 4 and up will be Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., 1220 Penny Road, High Point. Learn about animals on a 45-minute trail walk. Hikes followed by apple cider, cookies and a campfire. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes. $4 per person and $1 for 5 and under. 336-883-8531.
FALL LEAF KAYAK TOUR
A guided kayak tour of Arnold J. Koonce, Jr. City Lake from a different vantage point and during its most scenic season will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Piedmont Environmental Center's Director Dick Thomas will serve as a guide to the beautiful seasonal colors with changing of the leaves; we may even see some wildlife! Cost is $6 per person with your personal kayak; rentals $15 for a single kayak and $22 for a tandem. Registration is currently open; please call 336-883-3498.
LOLLIPOP SPIDERS AND GHOSTS
High Point Museum presents “Let’s Craft! Lollipop Spiders and Ghosts” on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Create your own delicious creepy crawly and spooky specter. Make your own spider or ghost out of Tootsie Roll pops. Fifteen-person limit and masks required indoors. inside of the building. Free for all ages.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
The High Point Arts Council is hosting a Halloween party for adults on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial Street, High Point. DJ and a costume contest. Costumes optional. Specialty drinks and food for sale. $15 per person. Tickets at www.HighPointArts.org/events/ or buy at the ticket office Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., or one hour before event based on availability.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY MEETING
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Judy West will present the program “Doug Tallamy’s Keystone Plants and Why They are Important To Us”. To register visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
VETERANS BREAKFAST
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Culler Senior Center will offer an annual breakfast to veterans age 50+, in honor of their service. This year's format will be a take-home breakfast at the Culler Center’s new location (921 Eastchester Drive, High Point) on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 to 10 am. Free; availability is limited and advance registration is required by calling 336-883-3584.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY
A special Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11, at the Carolina Field of Honor, Triad Park, Kernersville. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve our country, past and present.
CO-ED BASKETBALL
Registration now underway through Nov. 12 for Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Victory Sports Co-Ed Basketball for children ages 6-16. Player evaluations will be Nov. 15-17 and practice begins Nov. 22. Games will be Saturdays starting Jan. 15, 2022. Teams are co-ed and instructional. All children receive equal playing time regardless of ability. All games are held at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point gymnasium. Registration forms available at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place or visit www.tsabgchp.org. 336-881-5446.
HOLIDAY PARADE OF BOATS
High Point Parks & Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Several categories of competition and prizes will be awarded. 336-883-3494.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
High Point Parks & Recreation are looking ahead for vendors and shoppers to participate in the annual Holiday Craft Bazaar, now a two-day event on Saturday, Dec. 4 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 5 (1 – 5 p.m.) at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). Cost is $20 per vendor, which includes one table, and $5 for each additional table. You may also shop for unique items including holiday decorations, wood crafts, jewelry and more. Call 336-883-3508.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
BELL RINGERS NEEDED
The Salvation Army of High Point seeks bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign in November. Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals interested in volunteering can pick among available dates, times and locations online by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering your ZIP code. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or visit 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, or call 336-881-5400.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due Jan. 11, 2022.
