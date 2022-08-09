On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
SIGN LANGUAGE STORYTIME
Sign language storytime “Signs Under the Sea” will be held at the High Point Public Library Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m., in the library story room. Open to all ages. Led by Kathy MacMillan, a writer and nationally certified sign language interpreter. Free and open to the public.
HEALTH WORKSHOP
“Five Sneaky Causes of Weight Gain” will be presented at the High Point Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Morgan Community Room. Presented by integrative health practitioner Mathew Diaz, owner of Root Level Wellness LLC. Free.
HEALTH SCREENINGS
Life Line Screening will offer affordable health screenings Aug. 19 at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity. Screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions. Special package pricing starts at $149. Preregistration required at 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH
Carl Chavis YMCA Back 2 School Bash will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet your school principal. Free book bags with school supplies, iPad giveaways, gift card drawings and more. In-person registration required at 2757 Granville St.
YOUTH FOOTBALL, CHEERLEADING
High Point Parks and Recreation RED Zone Football for players and cheerleaders ages 6-12 begins mid-August and runs through Nov. 19. Practices 6-8 p.m. during the week. Saturday games between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the High Point Athletic Complex. Volunteer coaches also needed. $40 per player, $25 per cheerleader. 336-883-3480.
GUILFORD SHERIFF CITIZEN ACADEMY
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office Citizen Academy is open to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office’s internal processes. Classes start Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. The goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process. Two months of sessions that meet 6-9 p.m. Thursdays and two labs. Classes will be held at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 400 W. Washington St., Greensboro. To sign up, go to the sheriff’s office website at: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Family Fun Day in the Historical Park. Enjoy last few weeks of the summer with a picnic in the park, historic games, sidewalk chalk and more. Also, visit the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own Frisbee. 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR EVENT
The High Point Public Library will host a virtual event with USA Today bestselling author Anna Lee Huber on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. Featuring discussion between Huber and New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Susanna Kearsley about “A Certain Darkness,” the sixth installment in Huber’s Verity Kent Mysteries, to be published on Aug. 30. Get the event link by registering at https://bit.ly/AnnaLeeHuberSept1. The event will also be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page, which doesn’t require registration.
BEGINNERS PERFORMING ARTS
High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Beginners Performing Arts Series for children ages 9-12 on Wednesdays through Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Participants will learn basic acting skills and perform a play for families at the end of the program. $20 per child. Register at 336-883-3508.
FOOD EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
The High Point Public Library is hosting Power of Produce Club, a free program for children ages 4-12, at the High Point Farmer’s Market every Saturday running through the end of the season, Oct. 29. Educational materials and crafts focused on growing, cooking and eating healthy foods. Registration and check-in at the city of High Point tent at the market. For information email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
