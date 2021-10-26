On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
POINSETTIA AND GREENERY FUNDRAISER
The Junior League of High Point 15th annual poinsettia and greenery sale. Garland, wreaths and poinsettias in a variety of sizes and colors. Delivery options and pick-up in High Point. Orders due Oct. 28 at www.jlhp.org/Poinsettias.
FALL BOOK SALE
HIGH POINT — The Friends of High Point Public Library will hold its fall book sale Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bag sale will be 3-4:30 p.m. (fill a bag for $4). Bags provided. Friends-only presale will be Friday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Books, DVDs, audiobooks $1 each. Children’s items two for $1. Specialty items individually priced. 336-883-3521.
FALL FESTIVAL
The Salvation Army of High Point annual fall festival Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m., at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Outdoor, family-friendly event open to the public. Admission free. Free hot dogs, candy and a costume contest. Food stations will close at 7:30 p.m. for the costume contest to begin. 336-881-5448.
HALLOWEEN SAFARI
Piedmont Environmental Center Halloween Safari for ages 4 and up will be Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., 1220 Penny Road, High Point. Learn about animals on a 45-minute trail walk. Hikes followed by apple cider, cookies and a campfire. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes. $4 per person and $1 for 5 and under. 336-883-8531.
HPHS CLASS OF ‘52 MEETING
HPHS class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
FALL LEAF KAYAK TOUR
A guided kayak tour of Arnold J. Koonce, Jr. City Lake from a different vantage point and during its most scenic season will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Piedmont Environmental Center's Director Dick Thomas will serve as a guide to the beautiful seasonal colors with changing of the leaves; we may even see some wildlife! Cost is $6 per person with your personal kayak; rentals $15 for a single kayak and $22 for a tandem. Registration is currently open; please call 336-883-3498.
LOLLIPOP SPIDERS AND GHOSTS
High Point Museum presents “Let’s Craft! Lollipop Spiders and Ghosts” on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Create your own delicious creepy crawly and spooky specter. Make your own spider or ghost out of Tootsie Roll pops. Fifteen-person limit and masks required indoors. inside of the building. Free for all ages.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
The High Point Arts Council is hosting a Halloween party for adults on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial Street, High Point. DJ and a costume contest. Costumes optional. Specialty drinks and food for sale. $15 per person. Tickets at www.HighPointArts.org/events/ or buy at the ticket office Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., or one hour before event based on availability.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY MEETING
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Judy West will present the program “Doug Tallamy’s Keystone Plants and Why They are Important To Us”. To register visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
HOLIDAY ART SALE
Local Triad artists will come together on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1104 N. Rotary Drive, High Point for a Holiday Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the perfect kick off to holiday shopping. Artwork from local painters, handmade pottery, earrings and bracelets will be available for purchase. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
VETERANS BREAKFAST
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Culler Senior Center will offer an annual breakfast to veterans age 50+, in honor of their service. This year's format will be a take-home breakfast at the Culler Center’s new location (921 Eastchester Drive, High Point) on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 to 10 am. Free; availability is limited and advance registration is required by calling 336-883-3584.
CANCER SURVIVOR MEETING
The last Survivorship Series meeting of Cancer GPS will be held Nov. 8 in the Resource Room of the Hayworth Cancer Center. Dinner will be served 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the program, “Coping with the Holidays.” Open to all cancer patients and their loved ones.
Limited to 25 registrants. Register at 336-883-4483 by Friday, Nov. 5.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY
A special Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11, at the Carolina Field of Honor, Triad Park, Kernersville. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve our country, past and present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.