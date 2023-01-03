On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
Commander Peace Academy, High Point Peacemakers. BOTSO, Uniting Black Men for Change and Golden Doors Event Center will host a Men’s Huddle (Men Learning to Communicate Better) Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St., High Point. Refreshments served/cash bar available. RSVP to 336-991-3524.
• Saturdays, Jan. 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m., High Point Historical Society presents “Guilford County’s Grocery Store History” featuring David Gwynn, librarian, urbanist and retail historian at UNCG. Free and open to the public.
• Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bread & Butter Making in the Historical Park. All ages welcome. Free, Drop-in event.
• Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Let’s Craft! Winter Slime. Get ready to make something gooey and slimy for the winter season. Drop in. All ages welcome.
Early bird registration open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions held in the spring. Open to adults ages 50 and up. Athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over-50 additional categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. Registration is $10 until Feb. 1, then $12 after that. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336-883-3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners' Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Featuring speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration is limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions and more in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 for information on hosting events or to make lunch reservations.
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.