MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE
The Trinity Historic Preservation Society will host an Open House on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Trinity Museum, 7524 Hwy. 62 in Trinity. Come out and visit our museum library and our veteran's memorial located on the museum grounds. Learn about your local history.
CANCER SURVIVORS
Cancer GPS will host “Surviving the Holidays with Mindful Eating” on Nov. 8 in the Resource Room of Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point. Learn how to curb impulse eating during the holidays. Dinner at 6 p.m. with program following at 6:30. Free and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. Call 336-883-4483 to register by Friday, Nov. 4.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park.
• Monday, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 10 a.m. TO noon, New Docent Training. Those interested in volunteering as docents are encouraged to fill out an application at https://bit.ly/3Dtq538 and send it to hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov before attending the first training session.
All events are free unless otherwise noted. For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
CHILDREN’S MUSEUM GROWN-UP NIGHT
Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum will host Grown-Up Night, a night of food, drinks and play just for grown-ups, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. Eat, grab a drink and explore the Hall of Mysteries, climb the Courage Climber, play board games in the boardroom, enjoy crafts, a scavenger hunt, outdoor games with prizes, unlimited rides on the Double-Decker Carousel and more. Must be at least 21. Tickets: $45, $40 for museum members, and include food, two drink tickets and dessert. Purchase tickets by Nov. 4 at QubeinChildrensMuseum.org or call 336-888-7529 Proceeds go to the Children’s Museum Fund, which helps ensure all children and families enjoy the museum regardless of income.
PIGSTOCK 2022
Pigstock, the annual Rotary barbecue competition and bluegrass festival, will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Tickets $35 for food only and $45 for food and alcohol. Proceeds benefit children of Vietnam and scholarships for girls living in poverty. For tickets and more information go to pigstockbbq.com.
NAACP FUNDRAISER
Tickets are on sale for the High Point Branch NAACP’s annual Freedom Fund Gala dinner and awards ceremony Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-8:30 p.m., at Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. The theme is “Race, Equity, and Inclusion: Moving Toward Unity,” The speaker will be Deirdre Tejada, vice president for global diversity, equity and inclusion for Ralph Lauren. Tickets are $65 each. Table sponsorships, which have 10 tickets and a listing in the souvenir book, are $700. To buy tickets or for more information go to hpnaacp.org or call 336-887-2470.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY
The annual Veterans Day ceremony at Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville will be Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Several distinguished veterans to speak, including keynote speaker retired U.S. Army Col. William Webb. Rain or shine. For information visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
KIWANIS CHICKEN FEED
Kiwanis Club of High Point annual Chicken Feed is Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., High Point (corner of N. Main and Church Avenue). Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink $14. Drive-thru and business and home delivery available. Business delivery for orders of 10 or more. No dining in. Buy tickets online at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or from any Kiwanian. Limited number of tickets available the day of the event. Set up deliveries by emailing bobbyjonesrwj@gmail.com.
‘CINDERELLA’
High Point University’s Department of Theatre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are open to the public and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
THANKSGIVING 5K
The sixth annual Five Before the Feast 5K race and 1-mile fun run will be Monday, Nov. 24, at Truist Point stadium. Proceeds benefit the YMCA of High Point. Also features a virtual race. Four-legged family members are also welcome, The first 400 runners to sign up for the 5K will get an early-bird discount on their entry fee. All entries include a T-shirt, medal and a chance to win prizes. Runners 12 years old and under are free. Events start at 8 a.m. For more information and to register, go to: https://5beforethefeast.org/.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host a one-day ServSafe manager class and exam from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
GARDENERS' CONFERENCE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners' Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Featuring speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration is limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
CHESS CLUB
Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
