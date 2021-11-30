On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS CONCERT
High Point Arts Council annual holiday concert will be Thursday, Dec. 2, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. “The Charlie Brown Christmas Concert” will feature Keith Byrd & Frynz playing holiday favorites. Admission $10. Buy tickets online at www.HighPointArts.org/events/. For information call 336-889-2787.
HPHA TOY DRIVE
High Point Housing Authority annual toy drive. Drop unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the Housing Authority office at 500 E. Russell Ave. by Friday, Dec. 3. For monetary donations to assist with purchase of toys, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to ATTN: TOY DRIVE, High Point Housing Authority, P.O. Box 1779, High Point NC, 27261. All monetary donations are tax deductible. For information call 336-887-2661.
HOLIDAY PARADE OF BOATS
High Point Parks & Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Several categories of competition and prizes will be awarded. 336-883-3494.
ARCHDALE HOLIDAY EVENT
Archdale Parks and Recreation presents “Be the Light Night,” a fun, holiday-inspired night at Creekside Park, Saturday, Dec. 4, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Event kick offs with a luminary-lit 5K run/walk. Go to www.archdaleparks.com for more information. To register for the 5K, visit https://bit.ly/3CMYWGj.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
High Point Parks and Recreation annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m., at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Holiday decorations, wood crafts, jewelry and more. Vendors needed. Cost is $20 per vendor for one table and $5 for each additional table. 336-883-3508.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
High Point Museum’s 49th annual Holiday Open House will be Sunday, Dec. 5, 1-4 p.m. Holiday-themed musical performances from local groups, arts and crafts, refreshments including hot apple cider and cookies, historical demonstrations, candle dipping, an outdoor exhibit and a visit from Santa from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Museum is located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. For information call 336-885-1859.
ADOPT AN ANGEL
The Salvation Army of High Point Adopt an Angel program provides Christmas assistance for almost 500 children in need. Children's names, needs and wishes can be found on Angel Tree tags that are now available for adoption. Angel Trees can be found at NAPA Auto Parts locations in High Point and Sammy G's restaurant. Bring gifts to The Salvation Army of High Point at 301 W. Green Drive, High Point. You can also visit The Salvation Army of High Point's Walmart Registry for Good at https://bit.ly/30lYtgX.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due Jan. 11, 2022.
